Cheap electric toothbrush deal: save over 60% on Oral-B brushes now at Amazon

We won't try to tell you again that keeping a high level of dental hygiene is important. We also won't keep on going on about how brushing your teeth twice a day for at least 2 minutes should be part of your daily routine. You know all this by now.

You might also know that using an electric toothbrush removes twice as much plaque as using a manual one. Agreed, electric toothbrushes might be more expensive than your average toothbrush, but they are also far better for your teeth and your gums – you can read why in our best electric toothbrush and best water flosser guides.

Now, thanks to Amazon, getting a new electric toothbrush has just got cheaper: just check out these amazing electric toothbrush deals below. We went through all the deals to select the seven best electric toothbrush deals for you. It's worth noting that these are likely to be the lowest prices before an even bigger price cut on Black Friday – electric toothbrushes often form some of the best Black Friday deals.

The best electric toothbrush deals on Amazon right now:

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush | was £89.99 | now £39.99 | save £50 (56%) at Amazon

The Oral-B Pro 3 has every feature you could need from an electric toothbrush. Including 360° Gum Pressure Control which protects your gums by signalling you if you're brushing too hard, and a built-in timer that lets you know when you've brushed for the dentist-recommended two minutes. Of course, Oral-B’s round head surrounds each tooth for cleaner teeth and healthier gums.View Deal

Oral-B iO9 Electric Toothbrush| was £499.99 | now £249.99 | save £250 (50%) at Amazon

The iO9 is Oral-B's most advanced electric toothbrush yet. It uses revolutionary magnetic io technology for a professional clean feeling & gentle brushing experience, and combines the unique round brush head from oral-b with gentle micro-vibrations for a fresh, clean mouthfeel and 100% healthier gums in one week. The feature list is a long as my arm.View Deal

Oral-B iO7 Electric Toothbrush | was £399.99 | now £129.99 | save £270.00 (68%) at Amazon

If you want to upgrade your cleaning but don't want to shell out for the pricey iO9, we'd recommend the iO7, which still promises the most thorough, gentle and quiet clean of your life. It looks great, too, but doesn't feature some of the more advanced (and unnecessary) features of the iO9.View Deal

Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush | was £279.99 | now £99.99 | save £180.00 (64%) at Amazon

The Oral-B Genius 8000 is an intuitive brushing system that helps you brush like is recommended. The toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the SmartRing and pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. View Deal

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush | was £219.99 | now £64.99 | save £155.00 (70%) at Amazon

The Smart 6 brush from Oral-B has all the feature's you'd want from a new brush (timer and pressure sensor) as well as a sleek handle that improves your brushing habits by connecting with the Oral-B app on your phone.View Deal

Oral-B Cross Action Electric Toothbrush Head with CleanMaximiser Technology | was £47.45 | now £24.99 | save £22.46 (47%) at Amazon

As one of Oral-B’s premium replacement toothbrush heads, the CrossAction features perfectly angled bristles at 16 degrees that target plaque. Oral-B’s improved CrossAction toothbrush heads are developed with CleanMaximiser technology that turns green bristles yellow for optimal brush head performance and the best clean. The unique bristles reach deep between teeth to remove plaque and leave your whole mouth cleaner than with a regular manual toothbrush. Compatible with all Oral-B handles except Pulsonic & iO.View Deal

Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush Head | was £53.99 | now £26.99 | save £27.00 (50%) at Amazon

The Oral-B iO ultimate clean toothbrush head is specially designed for an effective clean, for up to 100 Percent Plaque removal as of day one. They are compatible with the iO7, iO8 and iO9 toothbrushes.View Deal

Didn't find what you're looking for here? It's worth having a look at the other electric toothbrushes deals on Amazon. You can find even more choices, including toothbrushes for children and multi-pack offers.

