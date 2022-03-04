Cheap electric toothbrush deal: save on Oral-B brushes and replacement heads

Bestselling electric toothbrushes and toothbrush heads from Oral-B are up to 63% off at Amazon

Looking to improve your dental hygiene? We’re all trying to get pearly whites and a healthy smile and with Oral-B electric toothbrushes, the job is made 100 times easier!

If you have yet to make the move to electric, you’re in luck because Oral-B electric toothbrushes are on sale at better than half price from multiple retailers. Boots, Amazon and Tesco are all brands currently stocked in store and online with deals on Oral-B products.

Oral-B is the number one dentist recommended brand worldwide, so if you’re looking to update your brushing routine, Oral-B are the company to go with. Electric toothbrushes always have a place on present lists and these cheap electric toothbrush deals are giving you the chance to bag your gifts early.

To view the full Oral-B deals at Amazon, check out the link above. If you need some extra guidance, below are the top three Oral-B toothbrush deals that suit a range of budgets.

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush:  was £89.99, now £39.99 at Amazon

The sleek handle of the Pro 3 electric toothbrush helps you brush like your dentist recommends: It helps you brush for 2 minutes with the professional timer and it notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area you are brushing. While you are just moving the brush around your mouth, Oral-B's unique round head does all the rest.

Oral-B iO6:  was £299.99, now £109.99 at Amazon

Save £2190 on the Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush and take your dental care to the next level. This toothbrush gives users whiter teeth, healthier gums and an overall professional clean. Available in a stylish grey colourway.

Oral-B iO9:  was £499.99, now £249.99 at Amazon

One of the best toothbrushes you can buy, this has an extremely high RRP that is rather off-putting to most right-thinking folk. At £1250 it's still a premium purchase, but one that is justified by Oral-B's advanced magnetic drive motor, which gives super clean-feeling teeth, and excellent build quality. It's even quite stylish as toothbrushes go.

