Cheap electric shaver deal: Philips Series 3000 is now half price!

If you thought you'd have to wait until the delayed Amazon Prime Day 2020 for the next cheap electric shaver deal, then we have some good news for you, because the Philips New Series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver is HALF PRICE!

The Series 3000 Wet or Dry has an RRP of £140 and boasts features like a 5D pivot and flex head to follow curves for a closer shave, and complete waterproofing.

The head uses 27 self-sharpening blades to ensure a consistent clean shave, and there's a built-in trimmer to maintain your moustache and trim those sideburns.

This Amazon deal sees the Philips New Series 3000 electric shaver reduced from £140 to just £69.99, meaning a 50% saving of £70.01.

Finished in black with gold details, the Philips 3000 offers 60 minutes of cordless shaving time from a one-hour charge and is 100% waterproof so you can use it with gel or in the shower.

A quick-charge function gives the shaver enough power for one full shave after being plugged in for just five minutes. A three-level battery indicator shows you exactly how much charge the shaver has. It also includes a pop-up trimmer, protective cap, charging stand and travel pouch.

Philips New Series 3000 Wet and Dry | RRP: £140.00 | Now £69.99 | Save: £70.01 (50%)

As the name suggests, you can use the Philips Series 3000 Wet and Dry for a dry shave or with gel at the sink or in the shower. It has an average Amazon customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 from over 5,000 reviews. Next-day delivery is free with Amazon Prime.View Deal

Not the electric shaver deal for you? Then check out our best electric shaver guide for more of the best electric shavers at the lowest prices.