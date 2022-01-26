Cheap broadband deal from Virgin Media cuts fastest package to lowest ever price

Virgin Media have been rolling out the deals this January and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. To celebrate the completion of rolling out gigabit broadband to its entire network, Virgin Media has cut its Gig1 broadband package to its lowest price ever.

At just £50.99, Virgin Media’s Gig1 broadband future proofs your home with the faster speeds straight to your WiFi hub.

View the Gig1 Fibre Broadband deal at Virgin Media

Now, more than 15.5 million homes in the UK have access to Virgin Media’s gigabit broadband. Virgin Media’s most powerful broadband connection offers lightning-fast speeds to keep your home connected, calling, streaming, gaming and more.

Gig1 broadband provides 1,130Mbps (1Gbps) download speeds and 52Mbps upload speeds which is 22 times faster than the national average. Their Gig1 Fibre Broadband package is normally £62 but is now £50.99, saving customers £198 over 18 months.

This offer is available until the 6th February, so if you want gigabit speeds at their lowest ever price, now is the time. Click the link above to check out this deal or keep reading for more details.

Gig1 Fibre Broadband: was £62, now £50.99 per month at Virgin Media

The Gig1 Fibre Broadband package from Virgin Media is £50.99 per month on an 18-month contract with a £35 set up fee. The Virgin Media WiFi Hub has an average download speed of 1Gbps which enables customers to do and access more online and across multiple devices. This broadband deal saves you £198 over the 18 month contract period and is available until the 6th February.

If you don't think you need gigabit speeds or are interested in a different provider, check out our broadband comparison for the best deals, packages and prices.

