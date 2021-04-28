Cheap Beats deals: Save 40% on Beats Solo 3 and Studio 3 headphones at Currys

Currys' new 'Epic Deals' event is slashing the prices of all kinds of gadgets just in time for bank holiday fun – you can read our guide to the excellent Currys Epic TV deals if you want a telly upgrade.

But with people spending more time outside and starting to travel again, we think these Beats headphones deals will be among the biggest hits, because they get two of the most popular sets of cans around for really great prices.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless are simple, comfortable, lightweight wireless headphones with absolutely colossal battery life – 40 hours between charges! And if they do every run out somehow, a five minute fast charge can provide three hours of music.

The foldable design means they're great for portability in every way, and they use Apple's W1 chip for extra-easy pairing and device switch with Apple devices such as the iPhone 12 or iPad Air (2020), though they'll work just like any other Bluetooth headphones for Android devices.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless, however, step things up with a more sound isolating design, better audio quality overall, and active noise cancellation that's good enough to make them a serious competitor to the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose NCH 700. They're among the best noise-cancelling headphones, and are excellent value at this cheaper price.

