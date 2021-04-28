Currys 4K TV deals: cheap LG OLED, £700 off Samsung QLED, and more

Currys' latest 'Epic Deals' event has launched ready for the bank holiday, with a huge range of big-name brands included. As ever, TV deals are a huge part of that, and there are some seriously great offers right now, including the lowest-ever price for the 48-inch LG CX, some top Samsung QLED deals, and a 43-inch Philips that's packed with features for a great price.

You can browse the full range of TV deals at the link below – Currys makes it easy to select particular brands, prices or sizes you're looking for on its page, and there are more on offer than we can possibly hope to include here – but we'll pick out some of the real blockbuster deals below.

• Browse Currys' Epic TV deals

The 48-inch LG CX is the hottest draw for us here. It was the first 4K OLED TV smaller than 55 inches to go on sale, and it's the cheapest of them… but it's had very few price drops over its life. This is the biggest and juiciest we've seen, and it makes the rich colours and incredible contrast depth of OLED available to those who don't want or can't have a TV as big as 55 inches. This TV has taken high spots in our list of the best TVs overall, as well as best OLED TVs and best gaming TVs since its release.

Our full LG CX review will tell you all about why we rate this TV so highly, but the short version is that it's one of the best buys on the planet! And now you can save £300 on the 48-inch LG CX.

If 48 inches is still too big, how about a 43-inch TV that offers more features focused on having a cinematic experience than anything else at the same size? The Philips 43PUS8555 is a 4K LCD TV that supports every type of HDR, so you'll know you're seeing the best version of whatever you're watching. And it has Philips' unique Ambilight feature, which uses LEDs around the edge to spread the colour of what's on-screen across the walls, making the compact-sized TV feel more immersive. And it's now just £449 at Currys.

There's a similarly good price cut on the slightly more affordable Samsung Q800T 8K TV. This is the Q950TS' little sibling, packing the same incredible upscaling from 4K to 8K, but a less dazzlingly bright backlight. You can save £1,000 at Currys on the 75-inch version – this would be one hell of a TV to enjoy the delayed Euro 2020 tournament with.

And there are two Samsung QLED TV deals we particularly want to draw your attention to. First is the Samsung Q95T, which is Samsung's flagship 4K TV from 2020, and debuted with a big, premium price tag… and is now just £1,199 for the 55-inch Samsung Q95T with a £200 discount code. Or if you want to go big screen without such a big price, the 75-inch Samsung Q80T is now £700 off, again with the £200 discount code. That code is 200TVSAVE – enter it at checkout.

Read our full Samsung Q95T review and Samsung Q80T review to see what we thought of those TVs (spoilers: they're both excellent, especially at these prices).

As we said, there are loads more options beyond these, so don't miss out on these prices while they last! And don't forget you can find more of the latest offers in our best TV deals guide.