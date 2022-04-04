Cheap air fryer deal cuts the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL down to just £168.99

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With Easter just on the horizon, we’re stocking up on eggs and updating our kitchen appliances, ready for Easter Sunday. In the spring sales, there are tons of deals on kitchen and homeware tech, including blenders, pots and pans, and everyone’s favourite: the air fryer.

The air fryer is the must-have gadget that everyone’s talking about and looking for today. From the Amazon Spring sale, we’ve found one of the best air fryer deals on the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 Air Fryer.

Originally priced at £284.99, the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 Air Fryer is now just £168.99, saving shoppers £116 on this high quality air fryer. The Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 Air Fryer has been highly rated by the T3 team, making the best air fryers list so we definitely recommend this air fryer if you’re looking to invest in one.

In our Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 review , we commented that it’s “an incredibly impressive machine that can produce fabulous meals and doubles up as an instant cooker.” While we noted that it’s quite a bulky model, we found that it’s extremely versatile with its array of cooking options, nine automatic programmes and easy controls.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 YV970840 Air Fryer: was £284.99, now £168.99 at Amazon

The Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 Air Fryer uses 2-in-1 Tefal technology that produces healthy easy results. It can be used both manually and automatically and has a 1.7kg capacity that caters to medium-large families. The YV970840 model is 30% faster than other ActiFry models and Tefal is an extremely popular choice when it comes to air fryers.

But the air fryer deals don’t end there. Running up until Easter, the Amazon Spring sale has even more air fryer and cookware deals from top brands including Tower and Instant.

Below, we’ve highlighted our top two favourite deals from these brands which offer more cooking styles and programmes for delicious results.

Tower Xpress T17038 5-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: was £109.99, now £97.99 at Amazon

The Tower Xpress 5-in-1 Air Fryer Oven uses Vortex technology and rapid air circulation to cook your food for healthier and crisper textures. It can be used as an air fryer, dehydrator, rotisserie, baker and roaster all in one and cooks using little oil for good taste with 99% less fat. It has a large capacity and cooking space so you can cook for the whole family.

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was £99.99, now £74.99 at Amazon

Another multi use air fryer deal is on the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer. It features a 5.7 litre capacity, smart dial controls for adjustable temperatures and four pre-set programmes, including air fry, bake, reheat and roast. It’s very easy to clean and is dishwasher safe if you’re unsure how to clean an air fryer .