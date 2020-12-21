Cast your vote in the Future Tech Awards' Reader’s Choice

The end of the year is a good time to stop and take a look back at what shaped our year. That’s just what’s happening in the Future Tech Awards, and we want you to be a part of it. While we’re letting you know what tech we loved in 2020, we want to know which products you think were the best of the year.

The Future Tech Awards will take a look at the very best in tech from multiple angles. We’ll be honoring prominent members of the tech community through the Future 50 category and the Tech Hall of Fame. We’ll also be sharing our favorite products from 2020 in the Future Choice category.

You’ve been with us on this rather unusual 2020, and you’ve seen all the exciting and interesting tech we’ve had a chance to get our hands on. Now, we want to hear from you. Between December 21 and January 4, you can vote on the products you find the most exciting through the Reader’s Choice category of the Future Tech Awards.

If you’re ready to share your thoughts on the best tech of 2020, head over to the Reader’s Choice voting page .