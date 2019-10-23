Calvin Klein sale: Black Friday-beating deals on CK boxers, outerwear, women's underwear and more

Calvin Klein is one of the American brands. The classics. Calvin Klein is to underwear what Levi's is to jeans, or Jack Daniel's is to whiskey – a piece of pure Americana.

But you don't have to pay a packet or wait until the Black Friday deals to get your hands on the brand, as ASOS are offering deals on Calvin Klein boxers, women's underwear, outerwear, T-shirts and more.

It's an opportunity for price-conscious shoppers to explore the depth of the Calvin Klein brand – going beyond the boxers and women's underwear, CK is also a dab hand at streetwear, putting its own twist on wardrobe staples like denim jackets and slim-fit suits.

There's no discount code as with ASOS, the discounts are already displayed on the site. All you need to do is add the items to your basket and check out. The retailer has two dedicated pages for all of its discounted items online: you'll find the womenswear ASOS outlet here, and the menswear ASOS outlet here.

Here are T3's hottest picks from ASOS' Calvin Klein sale. There are loads more on offer, but once each item has gone, it's gone, so make sure you move fast to snap up the deals while they're still around.

Calvin Klein Men's glencheck long coat | was £399.00 | now £240.00 on ASOS

Did you know Calvin Klein started out as a New York city coat store? Go back to its roots with this glencheck offering, cut longer for that autumnal Sherlock look, and save a massive £159 in the process.View Deal

Calvin Klein Men's logo trunks | was £30.00 | now £20.00 on ASOS

Every man needs a pair, or perhaps one for every day of the week. Comfortable boxers, mostly cotton with a touch of elastane for that form-fitting stretch effect. Now £10 off.View Deal

Calvin Klein Men's jeans vinyl trucker jacket | was £165.00 | now £52.00 on ASOS

Now that's a saving. This essential mid-layer is now on sale for a whopping £117 off. Nobody should be without a good denim jacket, and this streetwear staple has been given a glossy do-over for autumn. View Deal

Calvin Klein Women's reversible bomber jacket | was £160.00 | now £110.00 on ASOS

Light or dark? Plain or printed? There's no need to choose anymore with this classic baseball-style varsity jacket given a CK twist. Turn your everyday wear inside out with this simple mid-layer perfect for autumn.View Deal

Calvin Klein Women's round sunglasses with stripe | was £210.00 | now £105.00 on ASOS

With the end of summer comes major discounts on last season's wardrobe. Snap up a new pair of sunnies with this excellent deal, which has these low-maintenance shades for a massive 50% off. View Deal

Calvin Klein Women's monogram logo sweatshirt | was £90.00 | now £60.00 on ASOS

A throw-on-and-go seasonal staple with the timeless CK logo. A 100% cotton sweat in the classic crew-neck cut, there's nothing not to like here, least of all the price, with is down by 33% to just £60.View Deal

This is just a small selection of the deals on offer. Head to both ASOS womenswear and ASOS menswear outlets to browse the full scope of the cut-price sale on an American classic.

Black Friday Deals