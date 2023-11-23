This custom leather jacket is 15% off in the Black Friday sale

A good leather jacket can last a lifetime, but will usually cost you a premium on the high street. That's why The Jacket Maker's selection of men's and women's leather jackets have been so popular.

With a range of styles and colours, the jackets come both in standard sizes and are also available in a made to measure variety. That means you can easily get the fit to suit your body shape, and have a design you love.

Without a high street store, The Jacket Maker prices are already pretty affordable, but for Black Friday it is offering 15% off its entire range. That means that men's and women's leather jackets start from just £204.

The Jacket Maker online store also features leather shoes for men, leather bags and a range of leather accessories, from wallets to desk pads. Having tried one of their jackets for myself, I can highly recommend them for all your Christmas gifts.

The Jacket Maker Ionic Black Leather Jacket: now £204 at The Jacket Maker (was £240)

Save 15% – A stylish leather jacket available in a choice of seven colours and eight sizes, plus made to measure for an extra £45.