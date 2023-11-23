This custom leather jacket is 15% off in the Black Friday sale

The Jacket Maker is offering 15% off its entire range of jackets, shoes and bags

Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
published

A good leather jacket can last a lifetime, but will usually cost you a premium on the high street. That's why The Jacket Maker's selection of men's and women's leather jackets have been so popular. 

With a range of styles and colours, the jackets come both in standard sizes and are also available in a made to measure variety. That means you can easily get the fit to suit your body shape, and have a design you love. 

Without a high street store, The Jacket Maker prices are already pretty affordable, but for Black Friday it is offering 15% off its entire range. That means that men's and women's leather jackets start from just £204. 

The Jacket Maker online store also features leather shoes for men, leather bags and a range of leather accessories, from wallets to desk pads. Having tried one of their jackets for myself, I can highly recommend them for all your Christmas gifts. 

The Jacket Maker Ionic Black Leather Jacket:  now £204 at The Jacket Maker

The Jacket Maker Ionic Black Leather Jacket: now £204 at The Jacket Maker (was £240)
Save 15% – A stylish leather jacket available in a choice of seven colours and eight sizes, plus made to measure for an extra £45.

View Deal
Alice Brown Double Breasted Leather Coat:  now £272 at The Jacket Maker

Alice Brown Double Breasted Leather Coat: now £272 at The Jacket Maker (was £320)
Save 15% – This long double breasted leather jacket comes in brown or black and is available in eight sizes, plus made to measure for an extra £45.

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Clothing
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸