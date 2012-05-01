Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 confirmed by official website

Activision has jumped the gun prematurely setting its official Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 website live before pulling it down ahead of the games reveal

Ahead of its expected first formal unveiling later today, the official Call of Duty website has seen publisher Activision leak the title of and release date of its upcoming first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.



Having repeatedly teased the upcoming addition to the Call of Duty franchise, eagle eyed gamers were briefly treated to a first look of the direct Black Ops follow-on with the official Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 appearing live for a short period of time before being hastily pulled down.

Despite being live for only a short period of time the site confirmed an official Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 release date for November 13th as well as putting to rest months of speculation around the title's official title.

"Pushing the boundaries of what fans have come to expect from the record-setting entertainment franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 propels players into a near future, 21st Century Cold War, where technology and weapons have converged to create a new generation of warfare," the site's pre-order pages teased.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Rumours



“This year, Call of Duty will return with its ninth instalment with Black Ops 2,” a recently leaked posting on the official Black Ops forum said before being hastily pulled by Activision. It added: “As expected it will be following Treyarch's previous game Black Ops. Its release date is set for the 6th of November.”



Offering further insight in to the Black Ops follow-on the claimed reports have suggested Black Ops 2 will see Treyarch and Activision introduce an all game mode dubbed 'Escort' which will feature alongside the return of the 'Drop Zone' and 'Kill Confirmed' offerings.



Describing the new gaming mode the leaked details have outed the 'Escort' features as: “A new game mode similar to Search and Destroy however a live player must be escorted to one of three areas (or two depending on the map) without being killed. The match will have rounds, consisting of one life only.”



Via: CVG