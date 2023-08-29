Build upper body mass with a pair of dumbbells and this five-move kneeling workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If it’s muscle and strength you’re looking to develop in your upper body then using free weights, like a pair of dumbbells, is one of the most effective ways to do this. But if you’re a little pressed for time and don’t have hours for a sesh, then this 25 minute dumbbell workout will do nicely. Grab yourself an exercise mat though, as all the movements are performed kneeling

If you’re wondering if this workout is done kneeling for those days you’re feeling a little ‘tired’, you’re wrong. According to BarBend : “Lifting from your knees trains muscles that are often under used while lifting from standing or sitting: when your legs are out of the equation, you require more hip mobility, core stability, and emphasis from the working muscles.” So, this workout is also great for your core too!

For this workout you've got five different kneeling exercises, with some exercises combining two movements into one. You're going to aim for 12 to 15 reps for each exercise (on each side where applicable) and you want to do a minimum of three rounds. Opt for a pair of light to medium dumbbells, but avoid anything heavy, as you've got a lot of reps to get through! Here's your workout:

Kneeling hex press into an upright row

Bicep curl into a lateral raise

Wide row into a lateral tricep extension

Around the worlds into a front raise

Shoulder press into tricep overhead extension

Alternatively, you could also use a pair of two light kettlebells or even just fill up two large water bottles and have your own DIY dumbbells instead. The keg water bottle in our best gym water bottle guide make brilliant dumbbells. If you're after more fast, but effective dumbbell workouts, we've got a great 15 minute full-body workout for you to try, or if it's core strength you want to target, why not try this standing dumbbell workout? Switch it up from your usual floor crunches.