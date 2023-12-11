Build muscle with two dumbbells and this full-body burner

Your fitness journey doesn't need to start in the gym, it can start right now in the comfort of your own home with a pair of dumbbells and this 25 minute full-body workout. Not only is it ideal for beginners, but it's perfect if you’re looking to build base strength and muscle, as it'll target your entire body. Just lace up your best workout shoes and if you don't own any dumbbells, grab two gallon water bottles instead.

According to Chris Hemsworth's fitness app Centr: "Full-body workouts are a great way to ensure you are training all muscle groups and building a balanced body." But they don't just develop strength and muscle, they're great cardio workouts too. This is because full-body workouts consist of compound exercises (that work multiple muscles at the same time). As more muscles are used your body needs to oxygenate them, which raises your heart rate to enable blood flow.

A post shared by Elise | Fitness Professional (@elisesbodyshop) A photo posted by on

For this workout you've got six exercises to complete. Rest for 30 to 40 seconds after each exercise, then once you've completed all of them, rest for a minute and repeat the workout two more times. Opt for a pair of moderate weight dumbbells where you can complete all the reps, but the last few are burning. Ready to get moving? Here's your workout:

Front squats – 10 reps

Chest press – 12 reps (do this either lying on the floor or use a weight bench)

Kneeling woodchop – 10 reps each side

Single arm overhead press – 10 reps each side

Hand release push-ups – 12 reps

Alternate lunges with shoulder press – 12 reps

We hope you enjoyed that! Here's another full-body workout you can save to do next time, it only has four exercises, so it's perfect on those days you really feel like you're pushed for time. However, if you have a spare 30 minutes, then this full-body workout will not only help increase your strength, but it's a great calorie burner too!