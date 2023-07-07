Build a cheap home gym with these early Prime Day deals

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 may still be a few days away, but there’s still plenty of great savings to be made with early Prime Day fitness deals. As an active writer and fitness enthusiast, I’m always looking for great pieces of home gym equipment and accessories to add to my own little set-up and I’ve found a fair few Amazon offerings that I want to share with you, just in case you’re looking to set-up your own garage gym, or just want a few bits of equipment on hand for your home workouts.

When it comes to pieces of gym equipment, despite some items being wildly cheap, it’s always best to pay a bit extra for something that you know is good quality and going to last (so sadly there’s no big dumbbell sets included in this roundup). But, I have included a good variety of alternative items that you can use for strength training, cardio and HIIT workouts. Here are my favourites in the UK and US:

Amazon Prime Deals UK

FitBeast Pull Up Bands Set: now £27.19 at Amazon (was £42.99)

We're always sharing resistance band workouts here at T3, why? Because they're amazing for building strength, muscle and toning your body. You can do a full-body workout with just a pair of resistance bands and they're so compact and easy to store if you're someone who doesn't have a lot of room in the house. You can save almost 40% with this set of five bands, with the heaviest strength going up to 125lbs. It's a no brainer in my eyes and must-have piece of equipment in every home gym.

Core Balance Gym Ball: now £14.44 at Amazon (was £16.49)

An exercise ball may seem a little old school but, just like the resistance bands, it's a compact piece of equipment, which is particularly good for working your core. This one has 15% off of a range of different sized balls (from 55cm to 85cm). Try doing deadbugs with them and I promise you, it'll take your core to a whole new level. It's also available in black, grey, green or pink so you can match it to your home gym interior.

FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench: now £98.99 at Amazon (was £119.99)

This adjustable weight bench isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but the fact it's below £100 is pretty good. I like the fact that the colours are subtle, so it will look good in pretty much any set-up. It's probably only best to buy if you have a pair of dumbbells, as it's ideal for a range of upper body and lower body movements. That being said, there are plenty of lower bodyweight exercises you could still do with this, like Bulgarian split squats and step-ups but, like we said, it's best for home gyms that already have dumbbells/if you're looking to buy some.

Core Balance Foam Roller: now £11.89 at Amazon (was £13.99)

Okay, so this may not be a piece of gym equipment you can workout with, but it's one you should definitely spend some time with after your workouts. The best foam rollers are great for easing out muscle knots and tension, and it's something I've had to rely on a lot lately after being told the two discs at the bottom of my spine are degenerative. My back therefore gets incredibly stiff, but this eases things up. This one has 15% off and there's seven different colours available.

Umi Weight Lifting Straps: now £6.99 at Amazon (was £8.99)

There's not a huge amount to be saved on these lifting straps, but I wanted to include them because I recently used them at my local gym after forgetting my regular lifting straps, and I was pleasantly surprised at how good they were, being an Amazon-own brand too. I like the additional yellow gel grip dots as these make gripping a pair of dumbbells or barbell even easier. Plus, the material is soft, so it's easy to loop round bars and the extra padding around the wrists means you're not left with any red marks afterwards.

Amazon Prime Deals US

Loocio Jump Rope: now $7.19 at Amazon (was $8.95)

A jump rope may feel a little old school, but skipping is actually one of the best (and easiest ways) to burn calories and lose weight. It's only recently I've started to actually think about incorporating some cardio into my weightlifting routine and a skipping rope is the perfect way to do this, not to mention it barely takes up any room, so it's a win-win. Even if you have it and it stays in the corner most of the time, you'll still be grateful you have it when you use it on the odd occasion.

Yes4All Slam Balls: now $36.90 at Amazon (was $62)

You can save 40% on this best-seller weighted slam ball. I started using one of these last year and they're a great addition to full-body workouts, as they recruit so many different muscles in your body, plus your core. The rubber grooves help with your grip and you've got five different colours to choose from.