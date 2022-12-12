The perfect sustainable Christmas gift idea for the outdoorsy person in your life: BUFF launches FW 23/24 collection

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Everyone's favourite sustainable Catalan neck warmer brand, BUFF, has released its latest fall/winter collection with a heavy emphasis on sustainability. In fact, 100% of BUFF's new and updated knitted products are now produced locally– well, not local to you, but to BUFF's factory – from the new Drisk Beanie made from 100% organic cotton to the Nilan knitted Balaclava that blends wool and cashmere into a design for the sustainably-minded.

"The FW 23/24 collection exemplifies BUFF's DNA that was installed into the brand by our founder Joan Rojas through his passion for adventure, product and the planet", says Thierry Peuchot, Chief Consumer Officer at BUFF, "We created a collection with a common design language for all products, aligning to that mindset and DNA while focusing on our audiences' needs." Some highlights from the new collection can be found below.

Highlights from BUFF's FW23/24 collection

Mountain Bandana Visit Site (opens in new tab) This carefully constructed, technical design has a wind-resistant, lofted Carvico outer and all the warmth of PrimaLoft thermal fleece. A sleek, snow sport-specific bandana shape offers maximum insulation and ventilated mouth hole balance. Switch Polar Neck Warmer Visit Site (opens in new tab) Utilising recycled and natural components, this Neck Warmer has a fleecy, insulated outer that is comfy and cosy and will keep the cold at bay. It’s a fun and multi-functional bit of kit which easily converts into a beanie with its integrated drawcord, flat-locked seams, and a jersey front to ensure comfort. Merino Active Beanie Visit Site (opens in new tab) With a relaxed fit and casual turn-up, but don't be fooled by its laidback look - the mulesing-free, jacquard Merino fibres with Polycolon Schoeller sweat repellent technology are ready to perform whenever you are, and with 360˚ reflectivity, you're sure to be seen!

Taking onboard their feedback and combining it with our 30 years of design know-how and world-leading ingredient suppliers such as WL GORE and PrimaLoft, we can create truly unique products", BUFF says, "This can be seen in new products such as the Mountain Bandana, a snow specific neckwear piece that utilises lofted Carvico, PrimaLoft fleece and a feature set that ticks all the boxes for BUFF athlete and two time Freeride world cup winner Victor de Le Rue who requested "breathable, durable and stretchable" neckwear "that looks good" when pursuing extremes." Visit BUFF today (opens in new tab) for more information about the brand's sustainability goals (opens in new tab) and latest products.