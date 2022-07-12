This brilliant Garmin Forerunner 55 deal is a must-see for beginner runners

How many wearables do runners need? I'd say, if you're a beginner runner, you only need one running watch. Not a fitness tracker or a multisport watch – a running watch, such as the brilliant Garmin Forerunner 55, which is now 33% cheaper at Amazon, only for a couple of days.

The Forerunner 55 is the best Garmin watch for beginner runners, and thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, it's also incredibly cheap. To help you put the price in perspective, it's now on the same level as a new Fitbit Charge 5, which is by no means as capable of a training partner as the Forerunner 55 (it's a decent fitness tracker, though).

But wait, there is more! You can also buy many of the best Garmin watches for cheaper, including the Garmin Forerunner 245 (now only £139.99 (opens in new tab), 44% off), the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro (now sells for £339.99 (opens in new tab), 48% off) and the ever-so-popular Garmin Instinct Solar (sale price £149.99 (opens in new tab), less than half price).

(opens in new tab)

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch: was £179.99, now £119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Garmin Forerunner 55 has all the features (and more) beginners need to get better at running, including built-in GPS and an optical heart rate sensor. It also offers daily workout suggestions to help you push through your limits without having to pay for a coach.

View Deal

Why should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch this Amazon Prime Day?

Compared to its predecessor, the Forerunner 55 significantly improved battery life; in both smartwatch and GPS mode, the Forerunner 55 lasts almost twice as long as the Forerunner 45.

The Forerunner 55 also added a load of non-performance features such as a respiration rate tracker, women's health tracking, hydration reminders, breathing timer, etc.

The watch has a Pool Swimming profile and can now track a range of swimming metrics. Outside the water, it can help you pace yourself better using the PacePro Pacing Strategies feature.

Garmin Coach offers personalised run workout suggestions based on your training history, fitness level, and recovery time. The adaptable feature is convenient for beginner runners.

