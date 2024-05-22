Boost running performance with this six-move resistance workout

When it comes to running most people think you need just two things: a decent pair of running shoes, consistent practice and some good tunes to listen too (ok, so maybe three). But, resistance training is key too and if you’re not doing any you could be leaving some serious PBs on the table. Guilty as charged? This six-move workout will sort you out. You can do it at the gym or home, you’ll just need a pair of dumbbells and a small resistance band.

Strength training can help runners achieve three big goals: it strengthens the muscles and joints in the body, it can better protect you from injury and it can improve running economy. However, it can also help with recovery too. The International Sports Sciences Association says: “Your body can better tolerate the blows and stresses of a run when it is strong. You’ll recover faster from each run and be able to do more and go farther with strong, balanced muscles and joints.”

This workout comes from Sweat app trainer Kate Martin who is also a marathon runner and it targets all your major lower body muscles. There’s six exercises altogether, but these have been grouped into three supersets, so you can pack more into your training in a shorter space of time. Do each exercise for three sets of 10 reps, resting for 90 seconds between each round and then two minutes before moving on to your superset. Here's your workout:

Superset 1

Hip thrusts (use a barbell or heavy single dumbbell)

Crab walks (do 10 reps to the left and then right)

Superset 2

Romanian deadlifts

Goblet squat

Superset 3

Bulgarian split squats (10 reps each side)

Plank (hold for 45 seconds)

