B&O Play's excellent Beoplay H5 Bluetooth in-ear headphones are down to £135 for TODAY ONLY!

The Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear headphones have some clever tricks up their sleeve and magnetically stick together when not in use. They’re dust and water resistant and you can also control the sound profile from an Apple Watch.
The Moss Green and Black versions are £135. Amazon says this is for today only so grab this deal now.
B&O Play Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones now £135 (was £199.99): =
They’ve already been discounted to £149.99, but today we’re seeing them plummet even lower, so grab while you can…
Ends midnight tonight
