BMW i7 EV teased in new press shots

The BMW i7 is due for release next month but like Mercedes, they couldn't wait to tease some early images of the all-electric sedan to get us in the mood. The dark and moody images give little away in terms of the styling, with the exception of the distinctive grill and a huge rear screen. Luckily though, the release tells us a little more on what to expect.

The elongated toothy grill has been a feature on the latest BMW i4 and the iX and it looks like it will also feature here on the i7. The prominent grill has drawn strong opinions from critics, though I don't mind it – and once you have a front license plate added, it's far less noticeable.

The headlights have also been redesigned with a narrower styling, made from crystal glass. The effect is still very 7-series but with a meaner, modern edge.

The BMW Theatre Screen (Image credit: BMW)

BMW tells us that the interior will feature a unique experience consisting of digital features and exclusive materials. It will feature the latest iDrive system and alongside the curved display, it will have a light and function strip on the instrument panels and doors that include integrated haptic buttons.

BMW i7 will also feature the BMW Theatre Screen, that giant cinematic screen that appeared at CES. This is a 31-inch ultra-wide 8K display in 32:9 format and turns the rear seats into a traveling cinema. Certainly beats the tiny headset displays that are the norm here.



Light and function strip (Image credit: BMW)

In terms of performance and range, the i7 is due to have over 600hp, an 31.5 to 32kWh per 100 miles and an estimated range of 305 miles. It is also expected to have Level 2+ autonomy, which allows the driver to take their hands and feet off during the drive.

The full release is due for April 20.