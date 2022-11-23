Black Friday streaming deals to save you cash right now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To get the best TV these days, you need to pay. The best streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon are where you can find the films and series that everyone is talking about.

To subscribe to every service gets expensive, so most of us pick and choose which to use. The benefit being you can easily stop and start them as you wish. But you know that as soon as you cancel one, it's going to drop a new show you really want to watch.

Luckily Black Friday isn't just about discounts on TVs and kettles. There are also some big discounts on streaming services too. We've rounded up the best deals available for the UK, US and Australia markets below, to help you watch more for less.

See our best streaming service deals for regular monthly discounts.

Best US streaming deals

(opens in new tab) Peacock TV – $0.99 per month for 12 months (opens in new tab)

New users can get the Peacock Premium plan for 99 cents a month (plus tax) for 12 months when they use the code SAVEBIG on signup.

(opens in new tab) Sling – free FireTV Stick Lite and $10 off (opens in new tab)

Sling is giving a free Amazon FireTV Stick Lite to new subscribers and $10 off your first month.

(opens in new tab) Hulu – Ad-supported plan $1.99 pm for 12 months (opens in new tab)

Hulu's ad-supported plan is a handy cheaper option if you don't mind a few commercials, and it just got cheaper for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max – Ads plan $1.99 /month for 3 months (opens in new tab)

Normally $9.99 a month, the current $1.99 offer means you can bag some great movie watching for the holidays.

(opens in new tab) Paramount+ 50% off a 1 year subscription (opens in new tab) Premium membership is reduced from $99 to $49.99 for the first year.

Best UK streaming deals

(opens in new tab) Paramount+ 50% off a 1 year subscription (opens in new tab) The regular £69.90 is reduced to £24.95 for your first year and is then charged at £6.99 a month after that.

(opens in new tab) Now TV – 2 months for £9.99 (opens in new tab)

Get 2 months for the price of 1 with this special Black Friday deal from Now TV.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus – Get 12 months for the price of 10

(opens in new tab)Sign up for an annual Disney+ subscription and get two months for free.