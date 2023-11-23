Black Friday deal sees fan-favourite outdoor watch drop to crazy low price

People love a good deal on outdoor watches, mainly because these types of wearables aren't cheap at full price. Aren't we all lucky, as there are some excellent wearable deals out and about this Black Friday. These include some excellent outdoor watch offers, like this Polar Grit X deal, which knocks over £100 off the RRP.

Packed full of features, the Polar Grit X weighs only 64g and has an easy-to-navigate touchscreen display. As a true outdoor wearable, it has an hour-by-hour weather forecast, plus tons of training and recovery features to help you stay active in the safest way possible.

Polar Grit X: was £369.99 , now £249.99 at Decathlon

A high-end military-grade multisport watch, the Polar Grit X offers many features for the outdoor-oriented athlete. Battery life is up to an insane 100 hours in training mode, and the watch is also waterproof to 100 metres (WR100). Decathlon has only limited quantities left, so act quickly!

The Polar Grit X is equally effective indoors and outdoors, thanks to its ability to provide sleep insights, workout and recovery suggestions, and more. Of course, this smartwatch loves the outdoors, evident from the offline maps on board and the WeatherWatch integration that provides insights into trails, hills, and mountains where microclimates are constantly changing. All of this is backed up with even greater insights in the Polar Flow app, so whether you’re a tech-head or mindful runner, it’s a brilliant buy!

