Black Friday is here! The best Lego deals we've seen

It's officially Black Friday! Or should that be Brick Friday? Because it's one of the few times you can get Lego on sale.

Whether you have kids or are a big kid yourself, there's nothing like playing with those famous Danish bricks. No matter your interests there's probably a set for it too. Here are some of our favourites that we've seen so far featuring some simple sets, right up to a 7500-piece monster.

LEGO Technic PEUGEOT 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar: was £169 now £91 at Amazon

2023 marks 100 years of prestigious Le Mans racing and this 1:10 scale model even includes glow-in-the-dark elements to simulate the nighttime section of the 24hr race. A 1775-piece build should keep you busy for a while.





Optimus Prime: was £159 now £119 at Lego

The leader of the Autobots himself is on sale. Yes, this model does transform into the iconic fire engine, and you don't even need to disassemble it first. He's a big boy too, standing 35cm tall.

Batman Batmobile Tumbler: was £229 now £159 at Amazon

Finally, you can now own the iconic vehicle from the Dark Knight trilogy. This 2049 brick piece makes for the perfect coffee table display and is a great talking point. Just don't put on a gruff voice when chatting about it. It even comes with little Batman and Joker minifigs.

Wildflower Bouquet set: was £54 now £34 at Amazon

Why not say it with flowers this Black Friday? These wildflowers are a bit longer lasting than your average bouquet. The flowers include cornflower, lavender, Welsh poppies, cow parsley, leatherleaf ferns, gerbera daisies, larkspur and lupins.