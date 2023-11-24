Black Friday is here! The best Lego deals we've seen

Brick Friday is on

Lego Batmobile
(Image credit: Amazon)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

It's officially Black Friday! Or should that be Brick Friday? Because it's one of the few times you can get Lego on sale. 

Whether you have kids or are a big kid yourself, there's nothing like playing with those famous Danish bricks. No matter your interests there's probably a set for it too. Here are some of our favourites that we've seen so far featuring some simple sets, right up to a 7500-piece monster. 

LEGO Technic PEUGEOT 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar: was £169

LEGO Technic PEUGEOT 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar: was £169 now £91 at Amazon
2023 marks 100 years of prestigious Le Mans racing and this 1:10 scale model even includes glow-in-the-dark elements to simulate the nighttime section of the 24hr race. A 1775-piece build should keep you busy for a while.

View Deal
Optimus Prime: was £159 now £119 at Lego

Optimus Prime: was £159 now £119 at Lego
The leader of the Autobots himself is on sale. Yes, this model does transform into the iconic fire engine, and you don't even need to disassemble it first. He's a big boy too, standing 35cm tall.

View Deal
Batman Batmobile Tumbler: was £229 now £159 at Amazon

Batman Batmobile Tumbler: was £229 now £159 at Amazon
Finally, you can now own the iconic vehicle from the Dark Knight trilogy. This 2049 brick piece makes for the perfect coffee table display and is a great talking point. Just don't put on a gruff voice when chatting about it. It even comes with little Batman and Joker minifigs. 

View Deal
Wildflower Bouquet set: was £54 now £34 at Amazon

Wildflower Bouquet set: was £54 now £34 at Amazon
Why not say it with flowers this Black Friday? These wildflowers are a bit longer lasting than your average bouquet. The flowers include cornflower, lavender, Welsh poppies, cow parsley, leatherleaf ferns, gerbera daisies, larkspur and lupins.

View Deal
LEGO Star Wars 75192 UCS Millennium Falcon Collector's Set: was £734 now £584 at Smyths

LEGO Star Wars 75192 UCS Millennium Falcon Collector's Set: was £734 now £584 at Smyths
The ultimate Lego adventure, this 7500-piece set will keep you busy for a while. The most famous spaceship in Star Wars is recreated in all its glory, you can even remove the outer panels to reveal the meticulously detailed interior.

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸