Black Friday deal saves you £900 on the Nectar Hybrid mattress

Looking for a new mattress? Then you’re in luck as I’ve just found the best Black Friday deal on the Nectar Hybrid mattress. Available in all sizes, the Nectar Hybrid mattress is now 60% off and comes with a free bedding set!

Originally priced at £1,499, the Nectar Hybrid mattress in a double size is now £599.60, saving you £899.40 on this comfortable and supportive mattress. This 60% off is available on all sizes, including single which is £499.60, the king which is available for £679.60 and the super king which will now cost you £719.60.

As a mattress expert, I search far and wide for cheap deals on the best mattresses , duvets, pillows and other sleep accessories, and I can confidently say that this is the best Black Friday mattress deal I’ve found this year. Not only is the mattress up to £900 off, but you also get a free bedding set from Nectar too, saving you even more money this Black Friday.

Nectar Hybrid mattress (Double): was £1,499 , now £599.60 at Nectar

Get 60% off the Nectar Hybrid mattress in the Nectar Black Friday sale. This super cosy mattress is made up of six layers of springs and foam that work together to support the body and keep you aligned while you sleep. The cover is cooling and breathable and the memory foam offers brilliant pressure relief.

The Nectar Hybrid mattress is “a great choice for those that want a little more support than a memory foam bed can offer. It's extremely comfortable to sleep on yet avoids any motion transfer,” as we see in our review. Read our Nectar Hybrid mattress review for more reasons why we love it!

But that’s not the only deal you can get at Nectar this year! If you want an entirely new bed set-up, you can get one for cheap in the Nectar Black Friday sale.