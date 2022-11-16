Black Friday Apple Watch SE deal: save at Curry's today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you hadn't realised, the best Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) are already underway and if you're after a Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch SE, then I've found the ultimate deal for you.

Unfortunately, Apple doesn't usually take too much off of their wearables but that doesn't mean you can save some decent cash on one of their budget-friendly smartwatches.

The Apple Watch SE (opens in new tab), which received a solid 4/5 star review over at T3's review, offers one of the most premium smartwatch experiences for the price. Starting at £259, this budget-friendly option is probably the most popular choice for those looking to gift an Apple Watch to friends and family this holiday season.

The good news? This already cheap Apple Watch has dropped to an even better price point for Black Friday at Currys.

The popular tech retailer has two models of the Apple Watch SE on sale, one with Black with Pure Platinum & Black Nike Sports Band (40mm), the other Silver with Abyss Blue Sports Band (also 40 mm).

These models have received a tasty £40 discount, bringing the price down to £209.

Check out the deals below:

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE - Silver with Pure Platinum & Black Nike Sports Band, 40 mm: £249 £209 at Currys (save £40) (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE combines a larger-size Retina display with the most essential features of Apple Watch. Advanced sensors that track your fitness and workout goals. Handy features that keep you healthy and safe. Everything you love about Apple Watch for less.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE - Silver with Abyss Blue Sports Band, 40 mm: £249 £209 at Currys (save £40) (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE combines a larger-size Retina display with the most essential features of Apple Watch. Advanced sensors that track your fitness and workout goals. Handy features that keep you healthy and safe. Everything you love about Apple Watch for less.

More Black Friday Apple Watch SE Deals