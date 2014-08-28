BioShock lands on iOS for £10.49

The original BioShock debuted to critical acclaim, so it's about time it landed for a round-two...

The 2007 horror-shooter BioShock has arrived on the iOS app store, courtesy of 2K Games.

The down-sized reboot is available from today for £10.49, which isn't a bad price-tag considering the depth and expansiveness of the game.

2K Games announced that the game would be coming to iOS earlier this month, promising 'the complete experience of the original.'

The studio says the game will be compaitble with the iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5C, and iPhone 5. The devs note that the game 'will not run on earlier devices.' Ouch.

BioShock dropped into gamer's hands seven years ago. Set in the '60s, the game follows protagonist Jack who finds himself fighting through an isolated underwater dystopia and fending off drill-wielding 'Big Daddies'.

The third and latest installment in the BioShock series is BioShock Infinite which release in March last year.

Infinite takes place in a fictional suspended city called Columbia in 1912 and once again follows a utopia-turned-dystopia storyline.

Head over to iTunes to check out the iOS version of the original BioShock game, although make sure you have storage space first - it weighs in at a hefty 1.5GB.

There's no word on an Android release so far.