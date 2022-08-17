Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 & Watch 5 Pro pre-order deals for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (opens in new tab) is now officially available for pre-order and if you're hoping to snag the latest Galaxy watch ahead of the game, then now's the time to place your pre-order. And we've got just the places you'll want to look at to do so, as plenty of places are now offering exclusive Samsung Galaxy Watch5 pre-order deals that can save you some extra cash in the process.

Announced during the recent Samsung Unpacked 2022 (opens in new tab) event, two versions of the next iteration of Samsung's smartwatch were announced. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, both of which feature a plethora of much needed upgrades over the previous Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab), including a new Sapphire crystal glass face that's 1.6x stronger then the previous watch face.

However, the price point of the new Galaxy watch reflects the upgrades. Clocking in at $279.99 for the Galaxy Watch 5 and a whopping $449.99 for the Watch 5 Pro without trade-ins. Thankfully, Samsung and a few other retailers have some decent pre-order deals that make the purchase a bit easier, and below you'll find just where those best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pre-order deals are!

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 & 5 Pro Pre-Order Deal Today

(opens in new tab) Samsung Store (opens in new tab)

As with the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone, Samsung has the best pre-order deal available right now. Samsung is offering $50 instant Samsung credit you can use towards your pre-order or in the Samsung Store. If you bundle the Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro with the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds, Samsung is offering an extra $30 off as well. You can bundle the new Watch 5 with other Galaxy devices to get extra savings, too!

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro

If you prefer shopping elsewhere, there are a few other retailers offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pre-order deals. While not quite as enticing as Samsung's own offer, you still get some goodies if you pre-order with the options below.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 & 5 Pro Cost?

While the basic Watch 5 is on the more affordable side, starting at around $279.99 for certain models, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will cost you quite a bit more.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatch starts at $449.99 for the most basic option, and runs upwards of $600 depending on the option you go with.

Editor's Recommendations