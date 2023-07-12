I love these 3 whiskies even more with their Prime Day deals

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As you may already be well aware, Amazon Prime Day doesn't just offer thousands of deals on technology, appliances and toys, there's a decent selection of beer, wine and spirits too. However, with so much choice, how can you find the right bottle of whisky to add to your drinks cabinet?

Well, I've been making good use of the Prime Day sales to get my hands on some fine Scotch, Irish and even Japanese whiskies over the years - often with major discounts. That's why I've chosen three of my favourites that are in the deals this time for you to try.

I have them, along with the best gin deals and best bourbon deals in my own basket right now.

Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky: was £42 , now £28.20 at Amazon

A real favourite of thousands of Amazon customers, this 12-year-old single malt is double cask matured. It results in a spicy yet fruity flavour that is best served neat.

Jameson Black Barrel Blended Irish Whiskey: was £36.95 , now £23.74 at Amazon

One of the finest reasonably priced (especially in the sales) whiskies from the Jameson distillery - this is matured in a combination of barrels, including those that have been double-charred to give it a richer flavour than conventional Jameson blends.

Nikka From The Barrel Blended Japanese Whisky: was £45.60 , now £37.99 at Amazon

One of my favourite Japanese whiskies which always has a place in my cabinet, Nikka From The Barrel only comes in a 50cl bottle due to its 51% ABV but is still super smooth to drink. It is blended from different 10-year-old liquids taken from Nikka's Yoichi and Miyagikyo distilleries.

To be honest, there are a fair few other whiskies in this year's Amazon Prime Day sales I could recommend, but the three above are perennial faves. They each also come with very decent discounts.

Don't forget, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the prices - which will end at midnight tonight, 12 July 2023. You can sign up for free for 30 days though if you are a new subscriber.

Sláinte!