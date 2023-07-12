I love these 3 whiskies even more with their Prime Day deals

Three bargains to add to your whisky collection

Whisky being poured into a glass
(Image credit: Dylan de Jonge / Unsplash)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

As you may already be well aware, Amazon Prime Day doesn't just offer thousands of deals on technology, appliances and toys, there's a decent selection of beer, wine and spirits too. However, with so much choice, how can you find the right bottle of whisky to add to your drinks cabinet?

Well, I've been making good use of the Prime Day sales to get my hands on some fine Scotch, Irish and even Japanese whiskies over the years - often with major discounts. That's why I've chosen three of my favourites that are in the deals this time for you to try.

I have them, along with the best gin deals and best bourbon deals in my own basket right now.

Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky:  was £42

Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky: was £42, now £28.20 at Amazon
A real favourite of thousands of Amazon customers, this 12-year-old single malt is double cask matured. It results in a spicy yet fruity flavour that is best served neat.

View Deal
Jameson Black Barrel Blended Irish Whiskey:  was £36.95

Jameson Black Barrel Blended Irish Whiskey: was £36.95, now £23.74 at Amazon
One of the finest reasonably priced (especially in the sales) whiskies from the Jameson distillery - this is matured in a combination of barrels, including those that have been double-charred to give it a richer flavour than conventional Jameson blends.

View Deal
Nikka From The Barrel Blended Japanese Whisky:  was £45.60

Nikka From The Barrel Blended Japanese Whisky: was £45.60, now £37.99 at Amazon
One of my favourite Japanese whiskies which always has a place in my cabinet, Nikka From The Barrel only comes in a 50cl bottle due to its 51% ABV but is still super smooth to drink. It is blended from different 10-year-old liquids taken from Nikka's Yoichi and Miyagikyo distilleries.

View Deal

To be honest, there are a fair few other whiskies in this year's Amazon Prime Day sales I could recommend, but the three above are perennial faves. They each also come with very decent discounts.

Don't forget, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the prices - which will end at midnight tonight, 12 July 2023. You can sign up for free for 30 days though if you are a new subscriber.

Sláinte!

CATEGORIES
Deals
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸