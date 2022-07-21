Best Oral-B electric toothbrush deals for July 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for a new electric toothbrush to improve your dental hygiene and care, we’ve found the latest and greatest Oral-B electric toothbrush deals for this month. Despite the debate over electric toothbrushes vs manual brushing (opens in new tab), electric toothbrushes are renowned for their deep and professional cleaning and healthy, hygienic and whitening results.

One of the best electric toothbrush brands is Oral-B (opens in new tab), a dental health company that’s recommended by dentists worldwide. Oral-B has multiple toothbrush options, many of which have made the list for the best electric toothbrush (opens in new tab) and the best children’s electric toothbrush (opens in new tab). The toothbrushes you can find from Oral-B include the iO, Genius, Smart, Pro, Vitality and Kids collections.

Like most electric toothbrushes, Oral-B can be a little expensive with prices starting from £200 upwards, so finding a discount on the model you want can help you save money on a quality toothbrush that will last you for years. Lucky for you, Oral-B electric toothbrushes are regularly given huge price cuts, saving shoppers hundreds of pounds during big sales seasons.

Below, we’ve found the best deals on Oral-B electric toothbrushes for this month, including devices from the iO, Genius, Smart, Pro, Vitality and Kids series.

Oral-B iO Series deals

(Image credit: Oral-B)

One of the most popular series from Oral-B is the Oral-B iO (opens in new tab). The iO series is the most advanced range from Oral-B and uses revolutionary magnetic iO technology for a deep clean and professional brushing experience. From the series, you can choose from the iO6, iO7, iO8 and iO9 brushes, with an iO Series 10 with iO Sense coming later in 2022.

All iO brushes use AI and smart pressure sensors that respond to your brushing style and give you statistics and guidance on how to better brush your teeth. They’re also most recognisable from the digital smiley face that shows up at the front of the brush. The iO6 and iO7 has 5 smart brushing modes with the latter coming with a magnetic charger and refill case. The iO8 comes with 6 brushing modes and the iO9 has 7 and uses 3D teeth tracking. We’ve gone into more detail in our Oral-B iO9 review (opens in new tab) and Oral-B iO7 review (opens in new tab). Prices on the iO series start at £300 but retailers like Amazon and Boots often take up to 60% off on popular models.

Oral-B Genius Series deals

(Image credit: Oral-B)

The Oral-B Genius (opens in new tab) series is Oral-B’s first brush to use position direction which focuses on cleaning every tooth, gum and zone of your mouth. In the Genius series, there are 8, 9, X and Luxe models. All brushes use pressure sensor technology for a proper clean and advanced gum protection and as you go up in the series, there are more personalised brushing modes to choose from (including gum care, sensitivity and whitening). The Genius X uses AI technology and the X Luxe brushes are limited editions in exclusive colours like rose gold, rose quartz and black onyx.

In our Oral-B Genius 9000 review (opens in new tab), we found this brush to be a “great option if you’re looking for a super-smart toothbrush that won’t completely destroy your bank balance.” The Genius series starts at £200 upwards, but you can find the latest deals and discounts in our deals widget below.

Oral-B Smart & Pro Series deals

(Image credit: Oral-B)

While most of Oral-B electric toothbrushes use smart technology, the Oral-B Smart (opens in new tab) series was the first of its kind to come with Bluetooth connectivity. Launched in 2014, the Oral-B Smart Series includes 4000, 5000 and 6000 options. All brushes come with live real-time brushing feedback, gum pressure control and the unique Oral-B round brush head. The Oral-B Smart 4000 has 3 brushing modes compared to the 5000 and 6000 which both have 5. The best place to find deals on the Oral-B Smart Series are from third-party retailers, like Amazon, Argos and Boots.

The Oral-B Pro (opens in new tab) series uses 3D technology that rotates, pulses and oscillates the mouth and teeth to remove up to 100% more plaque than manual toothbrushes. The Pro options include 2, 3, 6 and 7 and all these brushes have different brushing modes, gum pressure control and an embedded 2 minute timer. For more details on the Oral-B Pro electric toothbrushes, you can check out our Oral-B Pro 2 2500 review (opens in new tab) and Oral-B Pro 7000 review (opens in new tab). The Pro series are less expensive than other Oral-B brushes, with prices starting from £90.

Other Oral-B Electric Toothbrush deals

(Image credit: Oral-B)

Other Oral-B electric toothbrush options include the Oral-B Vitality (opens in new tab) series and the Oral-B Kids (opens in new tab) manual and electric toothbrushes. We’ve collated these together here, as the Vitality and Kids series can be slightly harder to find from popular retailers. The Vitality Series is less advanced than the other brushes on this list as it only uses 2D technology to remove plaque, clean teeth and freshen breath. It’s a great everyday toothbrush that’s much more affordable than the other series mentioned above.