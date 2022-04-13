Best Netflix movies 2022 – so far

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

2022 is now well underway and Netflix has some terrific movies ready for streaming, from the biggest blockbusters with the biggest names in the biz to the most insane in-depth documentaries that you can't believe are true to indie darlings that deserve so much more attention.

In fact, Netflix has confirmed that 86 original films will be coming to the platform throughout the year, such as Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Knives Out 2 with Daniel Craig and its most expensive film ever, The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. It's a packed year to say the least.

Thankfully, while we wait for all of these releases to hit, Netflix is constantly rolling out dozens of new features for your viewing pleasure. Where to start though? Fear not! T3 has done the hard work (I say hard work, it's just watching films not brain surgery) and rounded up the best movies on Netflix to save any arguments on the sofa in future. Right, let's get to it.

The Tinder Swindler

(Image credit: Joshua Wilks / Netflix)

Netflix's documentaries are a class above the rest. Whether it's Tiger King, Fyre Festival, or The Last Dance, whoever is in charge of this department needs a pay rise. 2022 has been no different with an abundance of brilliant, new documentaries. The first one to kick off the year was the unbelievable story of The Tinder Swindler.

Since launching in February, The Tinder Swindler has taken the web and world by storm. The main premise surrounds Israeli fraudster Shimon Hayut, who went by the name Simon Leviev on Tinder, as he looked to swindle women out of millions of dollars. The less you know about this one the better. What you do need to know is that Netflix is already planning dramatisation, meaning this might be something we hear about for years to come.

The Invisible Man

(Image credit: Universal Pictures )

One of the best sci-fi horrors in recent years sees Elisabeth Moss star as Cecilia Kass, a woman who is determined to prove that her deceased ex-boyfriend is stalking her and has harnessed the power of invisibility. Most modern remakes don't hold a candle in comparison to the original but this Blumhouse Productions might challenge it.

Moss puts in a deep, tormented performance that has helped made her household name through the likes of The Handmaid's Tale. The supporting cast of Aldis Hodge (set to play Hawkman in DC's upcoming Black Adam movie), Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the mysterious, yet haunting Adrain Griffin make the Invisible Man a must-watch.

Windfall

(Image credit: Netflix)

Windfall is an intimate and incredibly tense affair that deals with jealousy, privilege, entitlement and social issues in today's world. It's not short of talent either, with Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins making up the trio. The thriller begins when an unnamed man breaks into a billionaire's holiday home, only to suddenly find himself in the presence of the tech tycoon and his wife. Directed by Charlie McDowell (The One I Love), Windfall has become a bit of a talking point online due to its main topic, ending and what it all means. No wonder Netflix paid an "eight-figure sum" for the film.