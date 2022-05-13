Best Gillette razor deals for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re on the hunt for a new razor, we’ve got you covered with the best deals and discounts on Gillette razors this month. Founded in 1901, Gillette designs and manufactures shavers, razors, trimmers, epilators and other hair maintenance products, designed for easy and professional grooming for both men and women.

Gillette has an extensive range of razor collections for both men and women, many of which are included in our best razor guide. From Gillette, you can find the following options: Gillette Heated Razor, ProGlide, Venus, ProShield, Fusion5, Mach3 and SkinGuard.

Some of the best deals you can find on Gillette razors are on the Gillette website which often has up to 50% off its full razor range and other select retailers, including Amazon and Very . If you’re buying a new Gillette razor or shaver, make sure to look out for replacement blades or blade kits which you can find at great discounted prices.

Depending on your shaving preferences and how you like to maintain your facial and body hair, Gillette has plenty of options to choose from and we’ve rounded up the best deals on every razor type below.

Gillette Heated Razor deals

(Image credit: Gillette)

One of the best razors on the market is the Gillette Heated Razor . The Gillette Heated Razor does exactly what it says on the tin – the blades heat up and have two adjustable heat levels that distributes heat evenly to the face for a warming close shave. We rated it very highly in our Gillette Heated Razor review and while it was originally priced at £200 when it launched, the Heated Razor now starts at £124.99. It regularly drops to under £100 during seasonal sales so keep an eye out for that.

Gillette Pro deals

L: Gillette ProGlide / R: Gillette ProShield (Image credit: Gillette)

The Gillette Pro range includes the ProGlide and ProShield razors. The ProGlide uses FlexBall technology and has some of the sharpest Gillette blades that tackles any hair and responds well to the contours of the face. The ProShield also uses FlexBall technology and has a lubrastrip on the blades to lubricate the face during shaving. It’s battery powered and pulses on the face to help reduce friction and not irritate the skin. Prices start at around £20 but you will need to replace the blades every now and again to keep the blades sharp and working properly, so remember to buy those too.

Gillette SkinGuard deals

(Image credit: Gillette)

The Gillette SkinGuard is the ideal razor for those with sensitive skin. In between the blades is the SkinGuard which features aloe, absorbs pressure and raises the blade to cut hair at skin level. This prevents irritation and comes with enhanced lubrication to soothe the skin and minimise any tugging. On its own, the SkinGuard is £15 but as you’ll need to replace the blades, you should consider the razor pack which comes with the razor and 10 replacement blades for around £27.99.

Gillette Fusion5 deals

(Image credit: Gillette)

The Gillette Fusion5 has ultra-thin anti-friction blades that cut hair at low resistance and gets into the hard-to-reach spots easily and carefully. It’s very precise and at its low price of £10, it’s a good starter razor for new shavers. You’ll also need to replace the blades or you can completely replace the razor, which is made of recyclable and sustainable materials, like all Gillette razors.

Gillette Venus deals

(Image credit: Gillette)