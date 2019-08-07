Best football boots deals for the 19/20 season: Ronaldo and Messi's boots are going cheap!

What is the best time to get new football boots? Just before the new season of the Premier League starts, of course. New shoes will flood the nation's pitches and the 'older' designs will be discounted down to oblivion. Never a better time to buy cheap football boots.

When I say 'old' technology, I mean early-2019, still top quality from brands that know what they are doing. Most of the shoes below are on our best football boots list, for a very good reason. For example, the Adidas Nemeziz 18.3 FG boots are only £38.98 now. That's how much Ronaldo got paid in the time it took you to read this sentence.

Nike Mercurial Superfly VI Elite FG – Hyper Crimson/Black/White | Special price £150 | Was £230 | Save £80 (35%)

As worn by Ronaldo and Mbappe! Here, Nike's ultra-light Flyknit upper offers a snug yet comfortable fit, helping you maintain maximum control over the ball. A unique forefoot design provides extra traction on firm ground. Choice of the champions, the Superfly VI is a supreme shoe for serious scorers.View Deal

Adidas Nemeziz 18.3 FG – Football Blue/Cloud White | Special price £39.98 | Was £79.95 | Save £39.97 (50%)

A variant of the boots worn by Lionel Messi, who you may have heard of, Nemeziz is naturally all about Agility. The Agility mesh top is responsive and provides optimum sphere control. Accelerate like a cheetah and change direction instantly with the Agility studs. The asymmetric collar wraps around your ankle for extra protection from midfield enforcers and over zealous fullbacks.View Deal

Adidas Predator 19.2 FG – Core Black/Active red | Special price £90.97 | Was £129.95 | Save £38.98 (30%)

The Predator's Primemesh upper makes it as comfortable as wearing a sock whilst providing control under all conditions thanks to the Controlskin upper. The textured coating adds extra grip to your kicks so you can really bend it like Bendtner.View Deal

Puma Future 19.1 Netfit FG/AG – Red blast/Blue azure | Special price £126 | Was £175.95 | Save £49.95 (28%)

Puma's evoKnit upper is breathable, lightweight, comfortable and just flat-out super ergonomic. Lace your shoes your way with the Netfit technology. The 3D Havoc frame offers enhanced control and the polyurethane outsole grip and manoeuvrability.View Deal

Umbro Velocita 4 Pro HG – White/Black/Acid lime | Special price £120 | Was £150 | Save £30 (20%)

Old school footie heads will be nodding at these Umbro boots. The Velocita 4 Pro fits seamlessly into the line of great Umbro football shoes with a lightweight tri-layer upper construction and typically brash styling. A great all-rounder.View Deal

