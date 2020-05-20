Best Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 4 deals in the UK and US: save BIG on Fitbit's top fitness tracker today

No better time to get fit than in lockdown! Especially now that many people are allowed out again to stay fit and to improve their overall health and well being, tracking your physical activities in a precise and convenient way is recommended. And to do just that, we rounded up the best fitness tracker deals, or to be more precise, the best Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 3 Special Edition deals, so even if you are getting fitter, you don't have to get poorer at the same time. We also have the best Fitbit Versa Lite and Versa 2 deals locked and loaded too, check those out as well.

In the UK, Amazon is serving the best deals on both the standard and the special edition of the Fitbit Charge 3, with the standard edition receiving a pretty substantial price cut.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 in Rose gold/Grey at Amazon UK, on sale for £79.99, was £129.99, you save £50

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition in Frost White at Amazon UK, on sale for £106.49, was £149.99, you save £43.50

In the US, the best prices can be found at Adorama for the standard edition of the Charge 3 and you should visit Best Buy for the hottest Charge 3 Special Edition deals.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 for $99 at Adorama, was $149.95, you save $50.95

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition at Best Buy for $119.95, was $149.95, you save $30

Better measure calories burned, understand resting heart rate and more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days. Even better, the charge time (0 to 100 percent) 2 hours, no need to leave the Fitbit Charge 3 plugged in the mains all night.

Today's best Fitbit Charge 4 deals Fitbit Charge 4, Health and... John Lewis £129 View Deal Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness... very.co.uk £129.99 View Deal Show More Deals

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker | On sale for £79.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £50 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 3 might not be a smartwatch, but for a fitness tracker, it provides more than enough metrics to pore over. It tracks heart rate 24/7, estimates calories burned, monitors sleep and female health too. It is also swimproof and recognises exercises automatically (not all types but many). The Fitbit Charge 3 is also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels (you need Fitbit Premium subscription for this, though).View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Using the Fitbit Charge 3, you can have a better understanding of the most complicated and sophisticated device in the world: your own body. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercises on it, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit app, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 in Rose gold/Grey at Amazon UK, on sale for £79.99, was £129.99, you save £50

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 for $99 at Adorama, was $149.95, you save $50.95

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the turbo-charged version of the Charge 3 and comes with built-in GPS – admittedly not the most useful feature in the current situation – as well as more accurate activity tracking and an enhanced Active Zone Minutes system.

You can also control Spotify from your wrist, use Fitbit Pay with the Charge 4. With battery life up to 7 days, this is the best time to update your cheap fitness tracker to a Fitbit Charge 4.

Yet more Fitbit deals