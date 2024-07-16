Best drone deals in Amazon Prime Day sale, as recommended by a drone expert

I've been flying drones for years and have encountered some pretty decent models in the process. I curate T3's best beginner drone and best drone guides and have been reporting on these wonderful flying tripods for a while. What I'm trying to say is that I know a thing or two about drones.

I've also been covering big sales events such as Amazon Prime Day for years, paying particular attention to drone deals. Not surprisingly, I'm also covering drone deals this year, and after a thorough search of the retail giant's website, I found the below offers that look pretty good, if I may say so.

There are a few DJI offers below, but if you need more, check out T3's best DJI drone deals roundup. To be fair, the most exciting sales are listed below, but who knows, you might find something else there. Without further ado, let's see those Prime Day drone deals!

DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2: was $1,549, now $1,239 at Amazon

Featuring dual cameras, the DJI Air 3 can shoot 48-megapixel images and 4K 60fps video from each of the cameras. The maximum flight time is up to a staggering 46 minutes – more than enough time to capture amazing aerial photos and videos. Now $310 off in the Prime Day Sale!

DJI Mini 4K: was $299, now $239 at Amazon

The ultra-affordable DJI Mini 4K is a brilliant beginner drone from the best drone manufacturer. Sure, it misses out on some of the more advanced features of its more expensive siblings, but if you're a budding pilot, the Mini 4K will provide the perfect entry to the wonderful world of aerial videography.

HoverAir X1 Combo: was $479, now $359 at Amazon

This pocket-sized 2.7K camera-equipped drone is the perfect gift for content creators. Since its launch, Zero Zero has rolled out new capabilities, including Gesture Control and Vertical Shooting. The cheapest it's ever been!

Holy Stone GPS Drone with 4K UHD Camera: was $209.99, now $169.99 at Amazon

The Holy Stone HS720G is a versatile and user-friendly drone designed for beginners, featuring a 2-axis gimbal and 4K EIS camera. With a 26-minute flight time and brushless motors, it offers a robust flying experience. Key functions include GPS-assisted flight, Follow Me, and Smart Return Home, enhancing its ease of use and reliability.

Potensic ATOM Fly More Combo: was $449.99, now $349.99 at Amazon

The Potensic Atom is a budget-friendly, lightweight drone featuring a 3-axis gimbal for stable footage. It's ideal for beginners, offering solid flight performance but with average camera quality. Now 22% off at Amazon!