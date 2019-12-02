Best Cyber Monday deals under £50

Cyber Monday deals are live, with hundreds of major retailers across the web hosting huge Cyber Monday sales. If you've already bought that massive 4K TV, new Xbox, and KitchenAid Mixer over Black Friday, but still don't want to miss out on the Cyber Monday deals action then fear not, because we've collected the best deals under £50.

Below you can find the best affordable Cyber Monday deals from stores including Amazon, Walmart, Currys, and John Lewis.

So, whether you're looking to turn your house into a smart home, up your fragrance game, or get healthy for the new year with a Fitbit, we've got some great deals for you.

These cheap Cyber Monday deals are ideal Christmas presents (or little treats for yourself), so don't delay in deal-hunting, as delaying might mean missing out!

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 4 months for £0.99

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for just 99p a month as long as you are a Prime member and you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. View Deal

Half-price Audible | Save 50% on your first 4-months of membership | Just £3.99/month!

New Audible customers can get 50% off for their first four months of membership. That means you'll pay £3.99/month rather than £7.99/month. After the trial period ends the price will revert to the regular £7.99, but the trial can be cancelled at any time. Planning on picking up a Kindle on Cyber Monday? Make sure you make the most of this deal as well!View Deal

Kindle Unlimited | Get 3 months for FREE this Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday deal allows you to enjoy Kindle Unlimited's library of more than 1 million titles, audiobooks and magazines for free for three months, with the price brought down from £23.97 to £0.00. Even after the initial deal expires you'll get great value for money, with the service then only costing £7.99 per month. Cancel at any time.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, latest version) | Philips Hue White Twin Pack (B22 Bayonet Cap) | was £74.94 | now £31.99 | Available now at Amazon

If you're looking for bayonet fitting bulbs and aren't fussed about colour changing capabilities, but do like the idea of smart, temperature changing white lights that can be commanded by your voice, then this version of the bundle deal is for you. You get the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker as well as a twin pack of white smart bulbs. A 57% Cyber Monday price cut means this is retailing for just £31.99 right now with free delivery.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, latest version) | Philips Hue White Twin Pack (E27 Screw Cap) | was £74.94 | now £31.99 | Available now at Amazon

This is the same deal as above but it comes with E27 screw fittings rather than bayonets. You get the same Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker to control the lights with your voice, the same twin pack of intelligent white light smart bulbs, and the same totally free delivery. The price, at just £31.99, is also exactly the same, and offers massive value for money.View Deal

Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb 3 Pack | B22 Bayonet Cap | was £63 | now £39.99 | Available now at Amazon

Three of Philips Hue's best-in-class smart bulbs with a 38% price cut is definitely something to sit up and pay attention to if you're in the market for quality smart lighting. This bundle delivers three B22 Bayonet Cap bulbs.

View Deal

Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb 3 Pack | E27 Edison Screw | was £63 | now £39.99 | Available now at Amazon

And, you can get the exact same price cut on a triple pack of E27 Edison Screw Cap White Ambiance smart bulbs. Retailing right now for just £39.99 at Amazon, and with free delivery included.View Deal

Up to 60% off fragrances from Ghost, Vera Wang, Beyonce and more

Whether you're shopping for a Christmas gift or for yourself, you'll love these massive savings on popular fragrances from Paul Smith, Agent Provocateur, DKNY and many others. There are over 50 fragrances in the promotion so be sure to check it out before the sale ends.

View Deal

Up to 80% off men's fragrances from Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, David Beckham and more

Again, whether you're shopping for a Christmas gift or for yourself, you'll love these massive savings on popular fragrances from Calvin Klein, David Beckham, Hugo Boss and many, many others. There are tonnes of fragrances in the promotion so be sure to check it out before the sale ends.View Deal

Le Creuset: up to 40% off | John Lewis

Iconic kitchen brand Le Creuset has received up to a 40% discount across its cookware range with this John Lewis Cyber Monday deal. It’s already good value, because Le Creuset’s cast iron dishes last for life, but with up to 40% off this is a real treat. Prices start from just £11.View Deal

Disney+ | $6.99 per month

Disney Plus on its own costs a very affordable $6.99 per month, and as part of the initial sign-up deal you get a 7-day free trial, too. This grants you access to all the movies and TV show content that Disney Plus has to offer.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web