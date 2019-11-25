Currys Black Friday deals MONDAY UPDATE: best offers on NOW

The Currys Black Friday sale is on NOW, with up to 50% off thousands of products.

Black Friday 2019 is on Friday November 29 but the Black Friday deals from many retailers have started already. One of those retailers that went all-out Black Friday two weeks before the big day is Currys, which ran its 'Why Wait?' sale guaranteeing Black Friday prices ahead of the day and as of Friday 22 November the Currrys Black Friday sale has started.

Along with Amazon's Black Friday deals, we're keeping a close eye on the Currys PC World Black Friday sale as it has had some great discounts during previous Black Friday sales. The best of the Currys Black Friday discounts are listed below, and this page will be regularly updated throughout the sale period.

When is the Currys Black Friday sale?

The Currys Black Friday sale is on now.

In the past, Currys has referred to its Black Friday sale as the Black Tag event and it is using that name again for Black Friday 2019.

In 2018, it kicked off its Black Tag event in the run-up to Black Friday and the event also ran over the weekend and through Cyber Monday on Monday 2 December.

For 2019 Currys promises the same again, saying: "You'll be pleased to know that we'll have Black Tag deals running in the lead up to the big day. On Black Friday itself, you can expect to find yet more awesome promotions." Currys also says that there will be more big savings on Cyber Monday.

Shop the Currys PC World Black Friday sale now

The best Currys Black Friday deals

Below is our pick of the best Currys Black Friday deals. Bookmark this page as we'll be updating it throughout the entire sale!

Save up to £800 on QLED and OLED 4K TVs at Currys

You'll find 42" smart TVs here as well as huge 55" and 65" sets from the likes of Samsung, Sony and LG with massive discounts of up to £800. So whether you're thinking about making your first jump from HD to 4K or you fancy a bit more screen real estate for your movies and games without breaking the bank these are the 4K TV deals for you. There are Freesat and Freeview sets in the sale so you can choose your desired receiver.View Deal

KitchenAid Stand Mixer | Was £499 | Now £279 | Save £220 at Currys

A stand mixer is a kitchen essential and KitchenAid makes seriously good stand mixers – and usually with a seriously high price, but not right now. Choose between the black or latte colour finishes and you get a machine with a 300W motor, 4.8 litres of capacity, 10 speed levels and five accessories with a massive saving of £220. That's almost half price and Black Friday prices are GUARANTEED so you can whisk, beat, mix and knead worry-free.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at Currys

Dyson is another of those brands where you think "I'd happily pay for the quality but I'd rather pay less" and so this deal for the V8 cordless at under £300 is perfect. You get up to 40 minutes run time, it comes with an additional hard floor head and motorised tool and converts to a handheld vacuum cleaner in seconds. it's a real all-rounder at a very nice price.View Deal

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at Currys

Stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter with this Dyson fan which heats or cools, depending on your preference. Features a powerful 2000W motor, a remote control and a nine-hour timer. Simply adjust the temperature to the exact degree and choose from 10 speed options and enjoy that delicious cooling or warming air (and that equally delicious discount).View Deal

Fitbit Inpire HR + Google Nest Mini bundle | Was £138.99 | Now £74.99 | Save £64 at Currys

Track your fitness activities and heart rate with ease, using the Fitbit Inspire HR. Automatically connects to the Fitbit app where you can track your weight loss progress along with other useful metrics. The bundle includes a Google Nest Mini smart speaker, too, making this deal all the more irresistible – it's two Christmas presents for under £75.View Deal

Save up to £300 on LG sound bars at Currys

The picture quality on TVs gets better and better but if you've recently invested in a new 4K TV you might have noticed that the audio quality is still somewhat lacking. You can fix that problem by adding one of these discounted sound bars from LG and save yourself up to £300 in the process. There are a dozen different ones to choose from in the sale and they all come with six months of Spotify Premium so you can enjoy great sounding music as well as TV and game audio.View Deal

Samsung Harman/Kardon HW-Q60R 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar | Was £599 | Now £349 | Save £250 at Currys

Powered by 8 speakers and true 5.1 surround sound, you don't need to sit directly in front of the TV to catch every word or beat. Acoustic Beam technology and up-firing speakers combine to make audio feel like it's all around, placing you right at the heart of the action.View Deal

Apple 10.5" iPad Pro (2017) - 64 GB, Rose Gold | Was £499 | Now £399 | Save £100 at Currys

The new 10.5" iPad Pro has a screen that's nearly 20% larger than the 9.7” model, so you can see more and do more. The larger 10.5” display means you can use a full-size onscreen keyboard, yet it's still ultra-thin and ultra-light.View Deal

Save up to £450 on fridge freezers at Currys

If you're planning to stock up on food for the Christmas break then you'll want a fridge freezer that's up to the job and these LG and Grundig units are definitely that. They all come in steel finishes, feature frost free technology and you can choose between standard sizes or a massive double-doored American style fridge freezer which has had its price slashed from £1,299 down to £849 saving you a massive £450.View Deal

Save up to £130 on Samsung and Hoover washing machines | From £219 at Currys

If you need a new washing machine, then now is the time to buy. You can currently save up to £130 on a large selection of models from Samsung and Hoover. Prices start are just £219, so get shopping!View Deal

Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm & 55-200mm lens | Was £599 | Now £399 | Save £200 at Currys

The Canon EOS M100 features a 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor and a range of automatic shooting modes – or you can take full manual control as your confidence grows. The included 15-45 mm f/3.5-6.3 lens offers a wide-angle view for landscapes and portraits, while the 55-200 mm f/4.5-6.3 lens is ideal for capturing wildlife and details.View Deal

Sony Xperia 1, 128 GB, Black | was £849.99 | Now £649.99 | Save £200 at Currys

The 6.5" 4K, HDR, 21:9 aspect ratio OLED screen on the Sony Xperia 1 is a thing of true beauty and makes watching movies on the go a fantastic experience, and at £200 off it's usual price, buying one is a pretty nice experience, too. Features Android 9 (Pie), triple 12MP main cameras, and 8MP front camera and 3330 mAh battery for all-day use. It's also available in purple for the same cheap price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Sword Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

Our pick of the Switch bundles here bags you the colourful Neon edition of the Nintendo Switch along with Pokemon Sword for just £279. That's a straight saving of £44.99, and free delivery.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Shield Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

Fancy Pokemon Shield rather than Sword? Well this bundle bags you the game for free along with the Neon Nintendo Switch console. Going now at £279 with free delivery.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant | was £79.99 | now £39.99 at Currys

Wake up to the news, your favourite playlist, or your lamp gradually brightening with this intuitive alarm clock. With Google Assistant, you can sync to other smart devices, such as your speakers, baby monitors or smart doorbell to see who's come to call from your bed. Weather, calendar reminders, and traffic updates can all be displayed on the 4” touchscreen. View Deal

Shop all Currys PC World Black Friday sale deals here

Currys Black Friday audio and TV deals

Below is our pick of the best audio and TV Black Friday deals at Currys.

Save up to £300 on LG sound bars at Currys

The picture quality on TVs gets better and better but if you've recently invested in a new 4K TV you might have noticed that the audio quality is still somewhat lacking. You can fix that problem by adding one of these discounted sound bars from LG and save yourself up to £300 in the process. There are a dozen different ones to choose from in the sale and they all come with six months of Spotify Premium so you can enjoy great sounding music as well as TV and game audio.View Deal

Save up to £800 on QLED and OLED 4K TVs at Currys

You'll find 42" smart TVs here as well as huge 55" and 65" sets from the likes of Samsung, Sony and LG with massive discounts of up to £800. So whether you're thinking about making your first jump from HD to 4K or you fancy a bit more screen real estate for your movies and games without breaking the bank these are the 4K TV deals for you. There are Freesat and Freeview sets in the sale so you can choose your desired receiver.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PLA 55" 4K TV | Was £1,599.00 | Now £1,099.00 | Save £500.00 at Currys

This is our pick of the Black Friday TV deals at Currys. A lovely, big 2019 OLED 4K TV from LG which features HDR, Dolby Atmos, catch-up TV and 4K streaming and Freeview HD with Freeview Play / Freesat HD. Everything about this TV is excellent and remember – if the price drops any lower on Black Friday (we very much doubt it will) then Currys will refund you the difference.View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7020KXXU 43" 4K TV | Was £379.00 | Now £329.00 | Save £50.00 at Currys

If your budget is a little tighter but you still want to enjoy a Christmas of stunning 4K TV viewing then take a look at this 42" Samsung set for just £329. It has catch-up TV and 4K streaming with 4K picture upscaling, works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, has built-in Wi-Fi plus three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports and an optical audio out.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD49XG8096BU 49" Smart 4K HDR TV with Google Assistant | Was £679 | Now £499 | Save £180 at Currys

You're already getting the quality of a 4K UHD screen, but Sony's X-Reality Pro takes it to another level. Every pixel on the display is enhanced so you get impressive details, clear colours and fantastic definition in everything you watch. Plus, with Google Assistant built-in to the XG80, you can control your TV with simple voice commands.View Deal

LG 55SM8200PLA 55" Smart 4K HDR TV with Google Assistant | Was £799 | Now £599 | Save £200 at Currys

Featuring an impressive 4K NanoCell display, every pixel is placed consistently one nanometre apart so you get uniform colour volume, perfect crisp detail and better picture quality from wherever you're sat in the room. With ThinQ AI, you can ask your TV to play a film on Netflix, switch on the news, or turn up the volume, and that's all you need to do.View Deal

LG 43UM7000PLA 43" Smart 4K HDR TV | Was £349 | Now £299 | Save £50 at Amazon

This LG TV has an IPS 4K display so you can watch your favourite shows in vibrant details and vivid colours. Plus, it takes HDR even further with adaptable advanced HDR which adjusts each image so you always get the best contrast and the richest colours. LG's webOS is packed with apps, so you can catch up on shows from Channel 4 as well as Netflix and more.View Deal

Samsung Harman/Kardon HW-Q60R 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar | Was £599 | Now £349 | Save £250 at Currys

Powered by 8 speakers and true 5.1 surround sound, you don't need to sit directly in front of the TV to catch every word or beat. Acoustic Beam technology and up-firing speakers combine to make audio feel like it's all around, placing you right at the heart of the action.View Deal

Currys Black Friday computing deals

Below is our pick of the best computing and gaming Black Friday deals at Currys.

Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Sword Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

Our pick of the Switch bundles here bags you the colourful Neon edition of the Nintendo Switch along with Pokemon Sword for just £279. That's a straight saving of £44.99, and free delivery.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Shield Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

Fancy Pokemon Shield rather than Sword? Well this bundle bags you the game for free along with the Neon Nintendo Switch console. Going now at £279 with free delivery.View Deal

Apple 10.5" iPad Pro (2017) - 64 GB, Rose Gold | Was £499 | Now £399 | Save £100 at Currys

The new 10.5" iPad Pro has a screen that's nearly 20% larger than the 9.7” model, so you can see more and do more. The larger 10.5” display means you can use a full-size onscreen keyboard, yet it's still ultra-thin and ultra-light.View Deal

Apple 10.5" iPad Pro & 10.5" iPad Smart Keyboard Folio Case Bundle - 256 GB, Rose Gold | Now £608 at Currys

If you've been eyeing up a new iPad, now's the perfect time with the Apple 10.5" iPad Pro 256 GB Rose Gold & 10.5" iPad Smart Keyboard Folio Case Bundle, which comes with a case to keep your new piece of tech protected from the moment you open it.View Deal

NETGEAR Nighthawk X4S EX7500-100UKS WiFi Range Extender | was £129.99 | now £84.99 from Currys

With speeds of up to 2.2 Gbps, the Netgear Nighthawk is a WiFi extender designed to eliminate laggy connections, whether it's to keep up with the demands of seamless gaming or trying to handle multiple movies streaming in 4K. The smart extender selects the best WiFi band for every device that connects to your network, wherever you and your device is located.

View Deal

ACER Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with Intel® Core™ i5 and GTX 1050 | was £699.00 | now £599.00 from Currys

Need a new gaming laptop, but don't want to pay full price? This powerful ACER offering comes packing an 8th gen Intel i5 processor and hefty GTX 1050 graphics card. With its slim-bezelled screen, you'll have a crystal-clear display to provide picture-perfect resolution while you game, and the Intel i5 is a tugboat, able to pull down big processing power on a whim. View Deal

HP 15.6" Laptop - Intel Core i5, 256 GB, Silver | Was £549 | Now £399 | Save £150 at Currys

Whether you're working or at home – this HP laptop does it all. It's thin and light, and feature an 81% screen to body micro-edge display. With a battery life of over 10 hours, you can stream and surf all day long. Plus, when you're finally out of juice, you can get from 0 to 50% in just 45 minutes with HP Fast Charge. View Deal

Lenovo S340 14" Intel Celeron Chromebook - 64 GB eMMC, Purple | Was £299 | Now £179 | Save £120 at Currys

If you're looking for something that's simple and straightforward, the Lenovo S340 14" Intel Celeron Chromebook is perfect for daily tasks, getting through homework and surfing the web.

View Deal

Currys Black Friday smart home deals

Below is our pick of the best smart home Black Friday deals at Currys.

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant | was £79.99 | now £39.99 at Currys

Wake up to the news, your favourite playlist, or your lamp gradually brightening with this intuitive alarm clock. With Google Assistant, you can sync to other smart devices, such as your speakers, baby monitors or smart doorbell to see who's come to call from your bed. Weather, calendar reminders, and traffic updates can all be displayed on the 4” touchscreen. View Deal

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) - Chalk | Was £49 | Now £29 | Save £20 at Currys

Just like the original Mini, the Google Nest Mini is compact, discreet, and has the super-helpful Google Assistant built-in. This time round, the Nest Mini has bigger, richer sound with 2 x stronger bass and improved voice recognition. Asking for your 90s Ibiza playlist has never been easier.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR + Google Nest Mini bundle | Was £138.99 | Now £74.99 | Save £64 at Currys

Track your fitness activities and heart rate with ease, using the Fitbit Inspire HR. Automatically connects to the Fitbit app where you can track your weight loss progress along with other useful metrics. The bundle includes a Google Nest Mini smart speaker, too, making this deal all the more irresistible – it's two Christmas presents for under £75.View Deal

Currys Black Friday small appliance deals

Below is our pick of the best small appliance Black Friday deals at Currys.

Dyson Supersonic Gift Edition Hair Dryer - Iron & Fuchsia | Now £299 at Currys

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer prevents irreversible damage to your hair and will have your hair dried in less time. It's a truly magical device. Since it's acoustically tuned, the hair dryer doesn't vibrate as much as standard models, so it sounds less abrasive and noisy for more pleasant drying. The Gift Edition includes a display stand that is ideal for holding both the hair dryer and the magnetic attachments.View Deal

Breville Curve VKT017 Jug Kettle | was £79.99 | now £35.00 from Currys

A contemporary art-deco design, eye-catching high gloss finish and chrome accents make this kettle look dapper in any kitchen. A 3000W motor provides a rapid boiling function, ensuring your cuppa is ready on the double. The Breville kettle is now below half price as part of Currys "Why Wait?" deals.View Deal

DELONGHI Dinamica ECAM 350.15B Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | was £999.99 | now £399.99 from Currys

Save £600 (yes, you read that right) on one of the very best high-end coffee machines in this mammoth discount from Currys. have fun altering the temperature, strength, and cup size to find the right coffee for you, then save those settings as a preset for the perfect, fresh cup of coffee every morning. View Deal

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Oblo Automatic Coffee Machine | was £99 |now £28.00 at Currys

For a cheaper, more compact coffee machine, the Oblo is the perfect gift for coffee fans in a pinch, whether they need a fix at their desk or they're just going off to university. The maximum 15-bar pump pressure is essential for delivering top quality coffee while the thermoblock heating system will only heat the amount of water required, delivering optimum water temperature in the fastest time possible.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer | Was £499 | Now £279 | Save £220 at Currys

A stand mixer is a kitchen essential and KitchenAid makes seriously good stand mixers – and usually with a seriously high price, but not right now. Choose between the black or latte colour finishes and you get a machine with a 300W motor, 4.8 litres of capacity, 10 speed levels and five accessories with a massive saving of £220. That's almost half price and Black Friday prices are GUARANTEED so you can whisk, beat, mix and knead worry-free.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at Currys

Dyson is another of those brands where you think "I'd happily pay for the quality but I'd rather pay less" and so this deal for the V8 cordless at under £300 is perfect. You get up to 40 minutes run time, it comes with an additional hard floor head and motorised tool and converts to a handheld vacuum cleaner in seconds. it's a real all-rounder at a very nice price.View Deal

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at Currys

Stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter with this Dyson fan which heats or cools, depending on your preference. Features a powerful 2000W motor, a remote control and a nine-hour timer. Simply adjust the temperature to the exact degree and choose from 10 speed options and enjoy that delicious cooling or warming air (and that equally delicious discount).View Deal

Currys Black Friday large appliance deals

Below is our pick of the best large appliance Black Friday deals at Currys.

Save up to £450 on fridge freezers at Currys

If you're planning to stock up on food for the Christmas break then you'll want a fridge freezer that's up to the job and these LG and Grundig units are definitely that. They all come in steel finishes, feature frost free technology and you can choose between standard sizes or a massive double-doored American style fridge freezer which has had its price slashed from £1,299 down to £849 saving you a massive £450.View Deal

Save up to £130 on Samsung and Hoover washing machines | From £219 at Currys

If you need a new washing machine, then now is the time to buy. You can currently save up to £130 on a large selection of models from Samsung and Hoover. Prices start are just £219, so get shopping!View Deal

LG F4J610SS NFC 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine | was £549.00 | now £349.00 from Currys

Save £150 on this LG smart washing machine. With the matching Thinq app, you can start a wash from your smartphone and have it ready by the time you walk in the door. Fewer moving parts also make the LG NFC quieter, more reliable and more energy efficient – the washing machine of the future. View Deal

Currys Black Friday camera deals

Below is our pick of the best camera Black Friday deals at Currys.

Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm & 55-200mm lens | Was £599 | Now £399 | Save £200 at Currys

The Canon EOS M100 features a 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor and a range of automatic shooting modes – or you can take full manual control as your confidence grows. The included 15-45 mm f/3.5-6.3 lens offers a wide-angle view for landscapes and portraits, while the 55-200 mm f/4.5-6.3 lens is ideal for capturing wildlife and details.View Deal

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with 18-55mm & 75-300mm lens | Was £499 | now £349 | save £150 at Currys

At this very attractive price of under £350, the Canon EOS 4000D DSLR is a great introduction to DSLR cameras. The 18-megapixel sensor is up to 19 times larger than one you'd find on a smartphone while the included lenses (one standard zoom lens and telephoto zoom lens) provide you with a range of shooting options.View Deal

What will the best Currys Black Friday deals be?

We can look back to Black Friday 2018 to get some idea of what we might be able to expect for Black Friday 2019, but also to what Currys is already saying about this year's sale on its Black Friday page.

Last year, Currys discounted 4K TVs, games consoles, gaming PCs, Google smart speakers, kitchen appliances and much more over Black Friday both online and in store.

And in July 2019, in its summer Black Tag event to take on Amazon Prime Day, notable discounts included Google smart speakers and Pixel phones, Acer Chromebooks, Sony 4K TVs, Nespresso coffee machines and Shark cordless vacs.

In fact, the Google devices sale had its own section on the Currys website for Black Friday and we're expecting something similar again this year. That's because in September 2019, Amazon announced a whole load of new Alexa powered products including an Echo Dot With Clock and the Amazon Echo Studio. It's almost certain that Amazon will offer discounts on at least some of these products (and on lots of its older Alexa-powered devices for Black Friday) and so Google is likely to respond in kind. After all, it's not going want Amazon to use the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period to get even more Alexa devices into people's homes. So expect discounts on the Google Home Mini, the Google Nest Hub and new Google Nest Hub Max as well as money off Nest cameras and video doorbells. And since Amazon doesn't sell Google devices, Currys will be one of the UK retailers where you'll find those discounts.

For Black Friday 2019, Currys says: "You'll be pleased to know that we'll have Black Tag deals running in the lead up to the big day, which will see prices reduced across many major television brands. On Black Friday itself, you can expect to find yet more awesome promotions. If you've been delaying getting yourself a new TV, the Black Tag period is the perfect time to snap up a 4K bargain."

In other departments, Currys promises deals on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles and PCs and laptops from "the world's premier brands including Alienware, Apple, Asus, Dell, LG, Lenovo and Samsung."

Why should you expect some great Xbox and PlayStation deals? Because this will be the last Christmas before the new PS5 and Xbox are released later in 2020, so it's the perfect time to snap up one of the current-gen consoles on the cheap.

One advantage that Currys has over Amazon is that you can order online and swing by the store to collect the item later – or pop into the store to check out the product in person before you order it. Below, Currys lists five reasons why it believes it's a great place to shop during the Black Friday sales:

Free delivery on every product or reserve online and collect in store in minutes

You won’t find it cheaper from any other major retailer

Protect your new product with repair & support plans from Team Knowhow

Expert product set up, installation and in-store tutorials from Team Knowhow

Your Plan flexible credit

What if you want to return an item you buy in the Currys Black Friday sale?

Currys has just posted its Christmas returns policy for 2019 and it's good news if you are planning to buy Christmas gifts from the rertailer over the Black Friday sales period. Any items purchased between October 31 and December 24, 2019, can be returned until January 15, 2020. So that means you can buy your Christmas gifts at a saving in the Black Tag event worry-free as the recipient will have three weeks from Christmas day in which they can return the product to Currys for refund or exchange.

More Black Friday deals on T3.com

Black Friday sales around the web