Cheap hot tub, anyone? These stores have a tonne of tubs and pools with free delivery and prices as low as £25!

With spring here, the weather is hot enough to go outside, but can still turn a little chilly. What better time, then, to buy a hot tub? Right now you can buy some of the world's best hot tubs cheap at Wayfair, with a 4-person spa from as little as £25 – or, if you don't mind chilling in something shaped like a cartoon mushroom, as little as £12 (was £20.99!).

Alternatively, why not go completely mad and spend a much as 28 grand on a 10-person, 90-jet spa. There really is something for everyone at Wayfair!

The fact that Wayfair seems to have lots of stock, and the ability to deliver it, free (on orders over £40) is quite a boon as Amazon.co.uk's hot tubs and pools seem to have been depleted somewhat. Also, if you are a new Wayfair user, you can register and get £15 off your first order of more than £150.

Wayfair is not the only hot tub game in town, however. Argos has a bizarrely massive selection of hot tubs, available for delivery ‘within 21 days’. Its range includes tubs from Lay-Z Spa, which is like the Volkswagen of tubbage - all other retsilers seem to have sold out but Argos has Lay-Z Spas from £320. Argos also stocks the wares of Canadian Spa Co, which is like the Mercedes of outdoor heated aquatics, and makes THIS insane shed gazebo thing for your hot tub.

• Update: the Argos links are not currently working so please try going to Argos and searching ‘hot tub’ or use the hot links below. Sorry about that.

(Image credit: Bestway)

Bestway Spaceship 4-person spa | £24.99 at Wayfair

The range available at Wayfair includes some very affordable pools such as this one from Bestway. You just inflate it and then fill with hot water – if you want a sort of entry-level hot tub, or cold water if you want a pool, or medium-temperature water for something in between. It allegedly fits 4 people, but we would suggest that is only if some of them are quite small.View Deal

Fike 4-Person Plug and Play Spa | £119 at Wayfair

This plug-and-play model supposedly also holds four sun worshippers – and given that it's almost twice and wide and deep as the Daniel model above, with a water capacity of 4678 litres, that may actually be true this time. It would take quite some time to heat that much water using its standard domestic plug attachment, so filling with pre-heated water seems advisable here. This is easy to setup – and store in winter – and has nothing but 5-star reviews from Wayfair customers.View Deal

Swift Current 5-Person 125-Jet Plug and Play Spa by Canadian Spa Co | £1,240 at Wayfair

This one is more like what most people would think of as a hot tub. It's a permanent tub rather than one you put up in summer and take down in winter, and needs an electrician to install it. The Swift Person supposedly holds 5 people – with water capacity of 1000 litres, that will be bearable, but maybe a tad snug. Key features include a cover, 3-Speed massage pump ('upgraded from a 1-speed!'), and micro-ban filters for 'antimicrobial protection'.View Deal