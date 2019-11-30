Best Buy has slashed $250 off iRobot's Roomba 960 vacuum for Cyber Monday

Black Friday has passed us by, bringing us some very good deals, and now the focus turns to Cyber Monday 2019, where Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and others slash the prices on consumer electronics.

T3 has spent the weekend scouring the web for the best and brightest deals around to make sure that you don't spend more than you need on the latest tech. If there's a deal going, we'll have a post on it across a huge range of tech: smartphones, desktops, tablets, fitness, audio, toys, and more.

One such deal is for iRobot's now-iconic Roomba 960, the best and brightest in the world of robot vacuum cleaners.

iRobot Roomba 960 (Gray) | Was $649.99 | Sale price $399.99 | Available now at Best Buy

A few decades ago it would've seemed like a utopian dream to have a robot vacuum cleaner in your house that learns the layout, can clean any surface, and so on. Now, thanks to iRobot, it's a reality and you can get it with $250 off.

A robot vacuum cleaner is something that everyone wants deep down and, now that Best Buy has knocked $250 off the price, it's something you might actually seriously consider owning. The Roomba 960 is one of the top-end models, complete with all the bells and whistles you could possibly want.

The software that comes with the Roomba intelligently maps each room of your house for the optimum clean, learning new areas as it goes, capturing thousands of measurements every second. The suction is 5x more powerful than the Roomba 600 series, too.

At just $400, the Roomba 960 is a steal that will definitely improve your life from day one.