Best Black Friday fitness deals: where to buy cheap home gym equipment, cheap running watches and more online

Looking for the best Black Friday fitness deals? You came to the right place. Here at T3, we are only keen finding the best fitness deals for Black Friday, we do it all day too so chances are, we'll find all the best home gym equipment deals and best Bowflex deals sooner than you.

Since the early days of pandemic, availability of home gym gear has been a bit dicey. As more people realised that the best home workouts are just as good as working out in the gym, it generated a never-before-seen interest in the best dumbbells, best kettlebells and best turbo trainers. The result? Everything sold out almost instantly.

However, half a year later and just in time for Black Friday, online fitness equipment and fitness wearable retailers seem to be making an effort to restock and offer at least some variety of products to customers.

That said, if you see a good early Black Friday fitness deal – and you'll find plenty of those here – we advise making the purchase sooner rather than later as there is still an elevated demand for these sort of products.

Best Black Friday fitness deals: where to buy weights online

JTX Fitness had a range of cardio machines but as it turned out, they stock resistance training equipment, such as suspension trainers and dumbbells too! They have just recently restocked so you'd better head over and buy some dumbbells and kettlebells while you can.

• Shop all fitness equipment at JTX Fitness (UK only)

FitKit has a range of free weight and home gym accessories in stock, including the best barbells from Jordan Fitness and Ziva completion dumbbells.

• Shop home weights at FitKit UK

Mirafit is one of the best home gym equipment providers in UK and most usually has plenty of stock too, but due to the sky-high demand for such stuff nowadays, they are just as out of stock of home weights and best weight benches as everyone else. Nevertheless, the Mirafit website gets updated frequently so it is worth having a look every now and then.

• Shop home gym equipment at Mirafit (UK only)

Having a look around for anything at Amazon is always a good idea. Granted, the online retail giant is not too famous for stocking quality gym equipment, but you can still find good deals on the best pull up bars or best ab rollers if you look hard enough.

• Shop kettlebells at Amazon UK

• Shop kettlebells at Amazon US

Best Black Friday fitness deals: where to buy cardio equipment online

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap multi gyms and who knows, you might get lucky.

• Try your luck buying home weights at Argos (UK)

NordicTrack had some availability issues throughout summer but the Us manufacturer is ready for the Black Friday onslaught with many of its best rowing machines and best treadmills back in stock.

• Shop cardio equipment at NordicTrack (US)

The new Wattbike Atom is out! Better still, you can also buy it at Wattbike, although the delivery is 15-17 weeks as of now, so you'd better order it sooner rather than later.

• Shop smart trainers at Wattbike (UK and US)

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the new lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as June. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

• Shop fitness machines at John Lewis (UK)

If there is one online retailer that's ready for Black Friday it's Best Buy. Okay, Amazon is probably pretty well stocked but Best Buy is probably a better place get quality home gym equipment from.

• Shop home gym equipment at Best Buy (US)

Best Black Friday fitness deals: where to buy fitness wearables online

Fitbit has been busy releasing its latest fitness tracker and fitness smartwatch range, including the new Fitbit Sense, the updated Fitbit Versa 3 and the new Fitbit Inspire 2. This means that the best Fitbit Charge deals and best Fitbit Versa deals are even cheaper now.

• Buy fitness wearables at Fitbit (UK)

• Buy fitness wearables at Fitbit (US)

Another fitness wearable manufacturer that's been churning out new products recently is Garmin. Not only the Garmin Forerunner 745 and the Garmin Venu Sq turned out to be decent but older models are now even cheaper. Cheap Garmin watch deals incoming!

• Buy running watches at Garmin (UK)

• Buy running watches at Garmin (US)

It is also recommended to have a look at the best running watch deals and best fitness tracker deals at Amazon.

Best Black Friday fitness deals: the best fitness deals available right now

JTX Mission Air Bike | On sale for £699 | Was £999 | You save £300 at JTX Fitness

Looking for a full body workout machine? Look no further as the JTX Mission Air Bike will make you work hard. This highly portable HIIT and CrossFit machine can effectively bring the heart rate up and help you burn calories. Since the Mission bike doesn't need to plugged in when in use, you can store and use it virtually anywhere. It is a bit noisy, though, so maybe avoid placing it in the middle of the living room.View Deal

The Protein Works supplements | Up to 55% off The Protein Works range at Amazon

The discounted range includes vegan and whey protein powders, mass gainers, protein bars and more. Stock up on cheap protein powder and get ready for working out at home yet again!View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch | On sale for £159 | Was £199.99 | You save 40.99 at Amazon

Now that the Fitbit Versa 3 has been released, the Versa 2 is being discounted, making it even more appealing as it was before. The Versa 2 is somewhere between a fitness tracker and a running watch and features Amazon Alexa smart assistant, offline music storage, sleep monitoring and comes with a 3-month free trial of Fitbit Premium too.View Deal

Hyperice Hypervolt Vibration Massage Device | On sale for $279 | Was $349 | You save $70 at Best Buy

Percussion massage guns can help ease workout muscle pain and the Hypervolt is one of the quietest machines on the market today. And not just that but it is also powerful and fast, effectively relieving muscle soreness and getting you ready for the next workout session.View Deal

Progear 1600 Ultra Strength 800lb Weight Capacity Power Rack Cage with Lock-in J-Hooks | On sale for $265.78 | Was $450 | You save $184.22 at Walmart

Do you even squat, bro'? This power rack is the ultimate leg day accessory. better still, you can perform pull ups and chin ups too thanks to the pull up bar located at the top of the cage. This beast does require some space and probably a barbell with some weight plates wouldn't hurt either but other than that, it's a bargain no to be missed.View Deal

