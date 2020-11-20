Best Black Friday B&Q deals start NOW: big discounts on Bosh, DeWalt and Hue tools, smart devices and more!

B&Q Black Friday deals have arrived, which is timely with more of us at home and spending time and money on DIY. The best Black Friday deals at B&Q aren’t just about fixing up your home though as the giant retailer also stocks mountains of cool gadgets, such as smart home and security gizmos plus essential tech, like the Karcher WV2 Plus window vac that gets plenty of use at T3 towers during these dank winter months.
Looking for tools? That’s another area where B&Q’s Black Friday deals excels, with a small mountain… make that a big mountain of power tools from the biggest of brands. Think Bosch, DeWalt, Black & Decker and Makita. Take a tour down the page for some of our early highlights, while we’ll be adding more as B&Q puts them up. No need to wait for Cyber Monday with deals like this appearing early.
Even if you're not in the market for something DIY-ish, don't forget that it's an ideal time to search out the perfect Christmas gift, with big discounts added for good measure.
Best B&Q Black Friday deals live NOW!
DeWalt XR 18V 1.5Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill 2 batteries DCD776S2T-GB | Was £100.00 | Now £70.00 | Save £30.00
This deal is so good that B&Q is making it limited to two per customer. It’s classic DeWalt quality, with a 13 mm single sleeve chuck and spindle lock for quick and easy bit change with one hand. Two speed settings, variable speed and a reverse switch offers up maximum control. The torque setting can be adjusted in 15 different ways to suit different types of job. The LED light is super useful too.View Deal
Bosch Power 4 all 18V 1.5Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill 1 battery PSB 1800 Li-2 | Was £70.00 | Now £50.00 | Save £30.00
The ever brilliant Bosch comes up trumps with this high-powered but flexible drill that can be used for any number of DIY jobs. The combi design means it's able to tackle screwdriving, drilling and impact drilling in wood, metal or masonry. Features 20 pre-selectable torque settings and excellent battery life. View Deal
Makita 18V 1.5Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill & impact driver | Was £150.00 | Now £115.00 | Save £35.00
Getting money off Makita kit doesn't happen that often, which is why this brilliant combi drill and imapct driver combo is limited to two per customer. At a smidge over 100 quid this represents huge value. The 18V combi drill has a 0-1,400 rpm no load speed, boasts 3 drill functions; combi drill, rotary drill and hammer action. The 18V impact driver has a 0-2,300 rpm no load speed with variable speed controlled by the trigger and can handle screws and bolts!View Deal
Philips Hue GU10 LED Daylight Dimmable Smart Light bulb | Now £25 | 3 for 2 on selected Philips Hue. Mix and match
A very bright spark at B&Q has decided that this Black Friday deserves to be well lit, which is good news if you need innovative bulbs. Get 3 for 2 and mix and match these superior Philips bulbs, which not only offer lots of smartness via the Philips Hue Bluetooth app, but are more energy efficient into the bargain. There's hours of fun to be had playing with the dimming capability too.View Deal
