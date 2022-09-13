Best Apple Watch Ultra preorder deals for September 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The next entry in Apple's line of smart wearables, the Apple Watch Ultra (opens in new tab), was recently announced during their recent Far Out event. That means if you're hoping to get your hands on the latest Apple Watch, you don't have to wait long!

Available starting Sep 9, 2022, Apple is releasing the rugged and powerful new watch to the public. This comes with a hefty price tag, however, so making sure you get the best preorder deal on the Apple Watch Ultra is key to smart shopping on this one.

Preorder the Apple Watch Ultra at the Apple Store today! (opens in new tab)

Of course, the new watch will come with some sweet deals to take advantage of as it's get closer to launch. Currently, the Apple Store is the primary place to place an order for one – but at a whopping $799 starting price may be a bit "far out" of budget. That's why if you're hoping to score a deal, you'll want to check out other retailers.

Places like Verizon, AT&T, Best Buy, and the like are offering some excellent offers when it comes to the Apple Watch Ultra. Some of which include decent trade-in values and BOGO offers. So check out some of the best Apple Watch Ultra preorder deals below and get in line!

Best Apple Watch Ultra Preorder Deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Store: $799 or $33.29/mo for 24 months (opens in new tab) As per standard practice, Apple is offering the Apple Watch Ultra at full price HOWEVER they are offering payment plans over 24 months.

(opens in new tab) AT&T: get $200 off any Appple Watch with new lines (opens in new tab) With AT&T, purchase any 2 Apple Watches on an installment plan and add at least one new line and you'll get $200 off in bill credits over 36 months.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy: up to $200 off with qualified trade-ins (opens in new tab) Best Buys offering upwards of $200 towards the new Apple Watch Ultra for select trade-ins of the Apple Watch Series 7.

(opens in new tab) T-Mobile: Buy one get one $200 off with new line (opens in new tab) Purchase the Apple Watch Ultra on a monthly payment plan, activate a second new line and you'll get a second Apple Watch Ultra for $200 off!

(opens in new tab) Verizon: get up to $180 trade-in credit / Buy one get another up to $250 off (opens in new tab) Verizon has a couple of offers on the Apple Watch Ultra, one of which nets you up to $250 off a second one when you buy one at full price. You can also get up to $180 in trade-in credits for your old smartwatch.

How much does the Apple Watch Ultra cost?

The new Apple Watch Ultra comes at the priciest of them all, offering a staggering amount of durability, upgrades, and enhancements that make the price bump well worth it. Prices of the new Apple Watch Ultra start at $799.99 and go from there, however many retailers will offer monthly payment plans for as low as $35/month.

