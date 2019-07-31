Best 5G phones: every 5G phone announced and still to come in 2019

If you want to know what the best 5G phones are right now, welcome to our comprehensive guide. We've got all the top 5G handsets here in one place, including big names like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the Huawei Mate X, the Xiaomi 5G Mi MIX 3, the Oppo Reno 5G, and the LG V50 ThinQ... with more to come.

As Qualcomm President Christiano Amon has said, just about every phone maker out there is working on 5G right now, and we saw evidence of that at CES 2019 and MWC 2019. Read on to pick out the best 5G phone on the market, whether you're buying now or waiting until later.

With UK operators now starting to roll out 5G coverage in a select number of places and cities, the super-fast speeds and extra bandwidth is available to you... provided you've got a 5G phone able to take advantage of it.

And while there might be a price premium right now for making the jump to 5G, it's worth the investment. New models are appearing on the market every month, which means there's never been a better time to take the plunge into the world of 5G.

Sometimes newer tech takes a while to filter down to the masses, but fortunately it looks as though that won't be the case with 5G: operators and phone makers alike seem keen to get 5G technology into the hands of users.

While it might take a while for our best smartphones list to get filled with 5G phones, by the time 2019 turns into 2020 you should have a wide choice of handsets to pick from – and we're here to guide you through all the current options.

5G is here, and in 2019 5G phones are going to launch around the world.

In terms of the impact of 5G, think augmented reality (computer graphics merging with the real world), virtual reality, improved streaming resolutions, holographic displays, enhanced power and next-gen cloud computing... 5G is going to be significant jump forward for phones.

With so much bandwidth available, we'll see plenty more gadgets and devices getting online too (self-driving cars and so on).

Partner these exciting developments with the other phone advancements charging over the horizon, such as totally notch-less and bezel-less displays, and its easy to see why many commentators are pegging 2019 as a big year of change for smartphones.

We're also going to help answer some key questions about 5G as well, such as if 5G phones in India are launching at the same time as in Europe, as well as if we can expect 5G phones soon in the UK, what will be a realistic 5G phones price point to expect, as well as if there really will be a 5G new iPhone this year, too.

Before we get to the 5G phones leading the 5G vanguard, though, let's briefly recap what 5G exactly is…

5G explained – what is 5G?

5G is the successor to 4G (or LTE), which succeeded 3G (can you spot the pattern?). Once phones and the network infrastructure have been made 5G-capable, we can all start enjoying faster upload and download speeds, among many other 5G phone benefits.

How much faster is a 5G phone connection? It depends on your device, location, and network, but improvements of around 15-50 percent should be possible day-to-day in the real world. Hypothetically, in lab conditions, 5G can improve on 4G many more times than that, so there's room to grow: imagine full 4K movies downloading in a minute or two, and you're in the right area.

5G isn't just about speed though, about simply being able to watch 4K Netflix on the train home. It's also about capacity, and being able to get a stronger signal in crowded areas. In other words, you shouldn't lose connection anywhere near as easily at a crowded sports stadium or a music festival, for example.

Be sure to check out T3's dedicated 5G explained feature if you want even more information about 5G technology.

The best 5G phones of 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G The supercharged version of Samsung's 2019 flagship phone Specifications Weight: 198g Dimensions: 162.6 x 77.1 x 7.9 mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1,440 x 3,040 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + TOF Front camera: 10MP + TOF Reasons to buy + Packed with power + Gorgeous 6.7-inch screen $49.99 View at Amazon

Samsung has taken the plunge into 5G with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the super-fast variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 range it launched in February 2019. In fact it's a major upgrade over the standard S10, with a bigger screen and better camera as well as that 5G capability.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. A huge 4,500mAh battery is on board too, and you get the same reversible wireless charging trick as the other S10 phones offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G phone is slowly rolling out to markets across the world now, but expect to pay a premium over the standard Samsung Galaxy S10.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

2. OnePlus 7 Pro 5G One of the best phones of 2019, with added 5G Specifications Weight: 206g Dimensions: 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.67 inches Resolution: 1,440 x 3,120 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB / 8GB / 12GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 16MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Who needs bezels? + Excellent OxygenOS software Check Amazon

As promised all those months ago at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai, OnePlus has created a 5G-enabled version of its latest flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is identical to the standard 4G-touting OnePlus 7 Pro – same design, cameras, display, battery cell. In fact, the only difference is its ability to surf speedy 5G networks. That's a very different approach to the Galaxy S10 5G, which is an entirely-new device with more cameras, a bigger battery and screen than the standard S10.

As such, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G owners will enjoy the same 6.67-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The latter, branded Fluid AMOLED by the firm, equates to 90 frames-per-second and makes animations and transitions appear much smoother on the edge-to-edge display. It also supports HDR10 and HDR10+.

OnePlus 7 Pro has a fingerprint scanner embedded beneath the AMOLED display, which is 36% bigger than the one included with the OnePlus 6T for faster and more accurate unlocks. According to OnePlus, the scanner unlocks in 0.24 seconds.

Aside from the AMOLED display, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G has a triple rear-camera capable of shooting images in Portrait Mode, ultra-wide or at 3x optical zoom. There's also a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera found in a small pop-up drawer that emerges from the chassis. OnePlus 7 Pro 5G benefits from UFS 3.0 storage, which dramatically improves speed across the entire operating system – from loading-up a hefty PDF document for the first time, to saving photos from the camera. There's also a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 under the bonnet to keep things ticking over, as well as a 4,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

Huawei Mate X (Image credit: Huawei)

3. Huawei Mate X 5G connectivity with the added bonus of a folding screen Specifications Weight: 295g Dimensions: 161.3 x 146.2 x 5.4 mm (unfolded), 161.3 x 78.3 x 11 mm (folded) OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 8 inches Resolution: 2,200 x 2,480 pixels CPU: Kirin 980 RAM: 8GB Storage: 512GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 40MP + 8MP + 16MP + TOF Front camera: n/a Reasons to buy + A phone and a tablet + Two cutting-edge technologies in one $59.98 View at Amazon

Behold the wonder of the Huawei Mate X – the foldable phone unveiled by Huawei at MWC 2019 that throws in 5G just for the fun of it. This is a seriously good-looking device with seriously fast upload and download speeds to go with it.

When closed, there are screens front and back for you to use; when open, the Mate X sports an 8-inch display for all your multitasking needs. The grip on the side helps you hold it in tablet mode and holds the camera system too.

Under the hood you've got a Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and of course that Balong 5000 multi-mode 5G chipset. The large 4,500mAh battery keeps everything powered. It's going to cost you though – the Huawei Mate X is going to be priced at €2,299 (about £2,000) when it ships in summer.

Oppo Reno 5G (Image credit: OPPO)

4. Oppo Reno 5G One of the more affordable 5G options Specifications Weight: 215g Dimensions: 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.6 inches Resolution: 1,080 x 2,340 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 4,065mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP + 8MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Cute pop-up selfie camera + Superior photo-taking capabilities Check Amazon

A more recent addition to the 5G phone race is Oppo, with the Chinese maker officially unveiling the Oppo Reno, a brand new, 5G-toting flagship phone.

The Reno 5G comes with a 6.6-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, a large 4,065mAh battery, 10x lossless hybrid zoom camera and, yes, a 5G modem. It also features a wizzy pop-up wedge selfie camera. In short, the Oppo Reno 5G looks like a real 5G phone contender.

The dramatic Reno release has been coming, too. In January 2018 Oppo finalised a deal with Qualcomm to use its components and technology in its devices, while in May 2018 it demonstrated the world's first 5G video call, too.

The 5G Oppo Reno is set to cost €899 (roughly £790) at launch and is set for release in June 2019. That's still a lot of money, but it's likely to be one of the more affordable 5G handsets to begin with.

LG V50 ThinQ (Image credit: LG)

5. LG V50 ThinQ 5G LG quality with added 5G makes this one of the best 5G phones Specifications Weight: 183g Dimensions: 159.2 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.4 inches Resolution: 1,440 x 3,120 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front camera: 8MP + 5MP Reasons to buy + Stacked with power + Optional dual-screen setup $1,049.99 View at Best Buy

The LG V50 ThinQ may not carry the "wow" appeal of the Huawei Mate X, but it's a strong 5G phone in its own right – and it's even foldable, sort of, thanks to the Dual Screen accessory that you can attach to it for a second display.

The phone was launched alongside the LG G8 ThinQ at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, and brings with it a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED display, and a triple-lens camera system around the back. Those are decent specs if you're shopping for a flagship phone in 2019.

It's the 5G that's the real selling point here though. The roll out of the phone started in April, with a listed price of 1,199,000 Won (approximately £810 or $1,055).

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

6. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G Get one of the best 5G phones for less Specifications Weight: 225g Dimensions: 157.9 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.39 inches Resolution: 1,080 x 2,340 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB Battery: 3,800mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 24MP + 2MP Reasons to buy + Towards the more affordable end + Unusual slide-out mechanism Check Walmart

The 5G Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 was confirmed in late October, and after being teased at MWC 2019, it went on sale in May 2019, putting it near the front of the 5G smartphone release schedule.

5G aside, the Mi Mix 3 looks like a strong device, with a magnetically sliding 6.39-inch OLED display embedded in a sleek bezel-less design (93.4% screen-to-body ratio), and a suite of hardware that includes a maximum of 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, as well as a dual rear camera system (24MP + 2MP). We were certainly impressed with the non-5G version of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

Most exciting for users looking to upgrade to a 5G phone this year is the smartphone's price, with prices starting at £520 – that's still a substantial amount of money but it shows you don't have to break the bank to be a 5G early adopter.

Moto Z3 5G (Image credit: Motorola)

7. Moto Z3 At the vanguard of the 5G revolution... with a mod Specifications Weight: 156g Dimensions: 156.5 x 76.5 x 6.8 mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.01 inches Resolution: 1,080 x 2,160 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 RAM: 4GB / 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB Battery: 3,000mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + One of the first 5G phones + Good price/performance balance $267.95 View at Amazon

There are a few qualifiers here: the Moto Z3 is capable of 5G speeds, but only if you buy the 5G Moto Mod for it, and are on Verizon in the US, and are in an area where 5G is supported. Tick all those boxes and you can join the 5G revolution!

The Z3 itself was actually launched last year, bringing with it a decent 6.01-inch screen, a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM. It's not the most capable phone in the world, but with a 5G add-on, it qualifies for our roundup.

Now Motorola has joined the 5G club, we'll have to wait and see what it has planned for the other smartphones it's launching in 2019. You'll certainly be able to pick this up relatively cheaply, but remember the 5G Moto Mod.

The best 5G phones we're still waiting for in 2019

Qualcomm had a very impressive 5G presence at CES 2019.

This is T3's upcoming 5G phones list, a breakdown of all the smartphones that we're still waiting for. We cover each handset's slated 5G phone specs, 5G phone price and 5G phone release date in order to provide you with an authoritative rundown of what should be 2019's best 5G phones.

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10

While Samsung itself hasn't come out an officially confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 will be a 5G phone, CEO of U.S. network Verizon Hans Vestberg has, stating recently in a quarterly investors call that "the Note and the Galaxy coming this year will both have 5G".

And, while this is hardly surprising news, as it has long been thought that Samsung's next Note device would come loaded with 5G support, it is still a welcome confirmation of sorts that following the 5G Galaxy S10 we can expect another device from the South Korean maker capable of tapping into those blisteringly fast new network speeds.

The 5G Note 10 already looks like a game-changer, too, with it set to use super fast new UFS 3.0 storage tech, loads of RAM, a top-dollar new camera system and, maybe, even a button-less design, too. One to keep an eye on for sure.

2. Huawei Mate 30

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei Mate X is real and officially unveiled... but what about the other Huawei 2019 flagships, the ones we'll actually be able to afford? It's something Walter Ji, President of Huawei's Western European Consumer Business Group spoke to T3 about it in an exclusive interview.

The senior Huawei exec confirmed that 5G would feature "if not for P30, then for sure it will be in the Mate series next September".

As to why it could arrive in either device, Mr Ji said that:

“We have two flagship products. In March, we have the P series, and in October, we have the Mate series. So it will depend on how the chipset develops, because the 5G needs high power consumption."

And, that's an interesting consideration to process in regards to 5G, with the tech needing both more space physically, as antennas need to be larger, as well as power.

Well now the Huawei P30 Pro is out in the wild, we know that 5G isn't included. We're going to have to wait for the Mate 30 series later in the year to get that ultra-fast connectivity – considering how good the Mate 20 handsets from 2018 were, we should be in for a treat.

3. Honor 5G phone

Honor's President George Zhao has confirmed that the maker's first 5G phone will launch in 2019. (Image credit: Honor)

You don't get much more committed to launching a 5G phone in 2019 as when your president, in the case of Honor George Zhao, comes out and confirms it himself.

Indeed, Zhao is so confident in Honor's 5G plan that he also confirmed that the Chinese maker would be first to market with its 5G device, too, really laying down the gauntlet to rival makers. That hasn't happened, but we admire the boldness.

No firm details about the Honor 5G smartphone have yet been revealed, but the latest word on the Honor street is that the handset is going to arrive in the second half of 2019.

4. Sony Xperia 2

One 2019 Sony Xperia should have 5G.

Sony has already shown off the Xperia 1 flagship phone at MWC 2019, but it's arrived without any 5G on board.

However, we think it's almost certain that an Xperia handset launched later in the year is going to have the super-fast technology.

"Smartphone innovation has always been at the core of Sony Mobile engineers. design philosophy," said Sony as it recently talked up its heritage of world firsts in smartphone technology.

It made these comments mere days after rival makers OnePlus and Huawei confirmed they were working on 5G phones.

A coincidence? We think not.

In fact, going off what we know already about Sony's commitment to 5G, as well as Sony's track record, it does indeed look like at least one of the company's 2019 phones will feature 5G.

We've already heard a few rumours and hints trickle out: here's everything we know so far about the 5G Sony Xperia phone for 2019.

However, if it is to release its first 5G phone in 2019, potentially with a battery that can last an entire week, then Sony is waiting until the end of the year: after the likes of Samsung and Huawei.

5. New iPhone (2019)

The iPhone XS and XS Max stick to 4G, but could next year's Apple flagship pack rapid 5G capabilities?

Now that we've got over the excitement of the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR arriving, it's time to turn our attention to what Apple might have planned for 2019 – and that might include a phone with 5G.

Unfortunately, right now, the latest reports indicate that apparently due to Apple's on-going feud with Qualcomm, it looks like its 2019 iPhones won't feature 5G. This is because the maker will either have to source its phones' 5G modems from Intel, or build its own – like it already does with its A branded system-on-a-chip.

Now, it has to be said that Apple isn't usually a maker that adopts new technology first (even the iPhone X didn't come with LTE-Advanced, for example), so this may well be the strategy it adopts for its 5G devices – launch a year later when the market has settled down somewhat.

But then again, considering the iPhone is due a major overhaul this year after the iterative reworking of the XS and XS Max, would it be too much of a risk to hold off on 5G until 2020? Every Android maker of note looks set to have a 5G device in 2019, so Apple may have its hand forced to stay competitive. Watch this space!