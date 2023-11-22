My favourite noise-cancelling headphones drop to lowest ever price for Black Friday

How much do I like the Beats Studio Pro? A lot. I recently wrote an article about how I'm still in love with Beats's latest noise-cancelling over-ears three months after I got them. Something about the Studio Pro triggers my most visceral emotions and won't allow me to leave the cans behind. And now you can own this fantastic piece of engineering for 20% less for Black Friday, the cheapest they've ever been!

Beats' new flagship noise-cancelling wireless headphones come with improved sound quality and better fit and offer a refined feature set compared to their predecessor, the immensely popular Beats Studio 3. At this price, it's just... unmissable. Just buy the headphones, please! They are amazing.

Beats Studio Pro: was £350 , now £279 at Amazon

There is very little to criticise about the Beats Studio Pro. They are built to perfection and have impressive audio quality. The folding design makes them incredibly portable, and the battery life is pretty good for cans with active noise cancellation. Now 20% off at Amazon – a killer deal!

The sound profile of the Beats Studio Plus headphones is geared towards fans of lively, energetic music with peppy treble and resonant bass. If you're looking for a pair of noise-cancelling over-ear headphones that can make your favourite beats (pun intended) come alive with vigour and vitality, the Beats Studio Pro are worth considering.

