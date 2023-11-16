Focal's Bathys headphones are among the best we've ever tested and now they're £100 cheaper for Black Friday

When we reviewed the Focal Bathys headphones last year we said that the French audiophile brand had completely nailed the sound. The luxury over-ears are "definitely special", we said, and that they "justify their [premium] asking price and then some".

And that's never been more true than now, as they are now available with a bold £100 off for Black Friday.

That puts them at £599 from a number of UK retailers while the annual holiday sales are on. However, you will have to act quickly if the supreme sound quality and stylish looks tickle your fancy – a number of stockists are showing that they are selling out fast.

Focal Bathys (black / silver): was £699 , now £599 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision

THe original black and silver version of the Focal Bathys wireless headphones are available with an amazing £100 off for Black Friday. They are among the best luxury over-ears around.

There may be deals at other retailers too. You may need to check different stores for stock.

Why choose the Focal Bathys wireless headphones?

Focal has a strong tradition of making premium, audiophile speakers and headphones and the Bathys are its first wireless headphones with active noise cancellation.

They sport a 40mm aluminium/magnesium ‘M’-shaped dome driver in each ear, plus four microphones on each too – for the ANC but also clarity while speaking over the phone.

Battery life is up to a very healthy 30 hours and you can connect them to a MacBook via USB-C where they'll act as a DAC to play back true lossless audio.

They come with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and aptX Adaptive is on board to enable them to wireless stream near lossless music from a compatible smartphone.

Both iPhone and Android devices are supported, of course (although only the latter is likely to offer aptX streaming).

You can also use them with any Bluetooth source or wired through a 3.5mm audio jack.