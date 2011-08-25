Battlefield 3 playable in the UK this Sunday

DICE's highly anticipated shooter, Battlefield 3, will be playable at the Insomnia43 LAN party this bank holiday weekend.

Earlier this month, you voted that you were marginally more excited about Battlefield 3 than you were about Modern Warfare 3. Well, now UK gamers can go out and get hands-on with a playable PC version of Battlefield 3 this weekend. The playtest is being hosted at Insomnia43 - the UK's largest self-proclaimed 'LAN party'.

Insomnia43 is being held at Telford International Centre over the bank holiday weekend. There will be up to £50,000 in prize money up for grabs in tournaments for games such as Counter Strike: Source, Modern Warfare 2, Fifa 11 and Team Fortress 2.

Battlefield 3 will be playable on the Sunday only, and with day passes at £5, expect to see long queues of expectant gamers waiting play one of the years most anticipated games.

