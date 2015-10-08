Barclays shelves Apple Pay until 2016

Barclays is still not ready to take the plunge and sign up to Apple Pay with the news that it'll be delaying its arrival until 2016.

In what is becoming a long drawn out affair, Barclays is expected to finally offer Apple Pay as an option to its customers in 2016 and in the process become the final bank of the UK's big four to adopt the technology.

“We have signed up for ApplePay and will launch it very early in the New Year. We truly value your custom and hope that you continue to bank with us particularly since we are launching this shortly,” Barclays CEO of Personal and Corporate Banking Ashok Vaswani told a customer via email according to Mac Rumors.

Whilst it's not particularly concrete, the fact it is naming a time of year is far more accurate than earlier public proclamations that have simply stated it will be coming imminently or in the “future”.

When it does finally decide to roll out Apple Pay to its users, Barclays will join a long list of banks in the UK including Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, M&S Bank, MBNA, Nationwide, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and Ulster Bank.

Apple Pay officially went live in the UK back in July when a clutch of banks supported it at launch and at the time around 250,000 stores allowed users to pay by Apple Pay. That number continues to grow.

The mobile payments arena as a whole is an incredibly competitive one thanks to the entry of Android Pay and Samsung Pay to the market and it's yet another front on which the three are battling for supremacy.

