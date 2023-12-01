Bamford London, Snoopy and Hypebeast team up for new GMT watch

The watch world has grown used to two-way collaborations in the last few years, usually where a watchmaker partners with another brand to create a limited-run, must-have timepiece. From Rolex and Tiffany to Christopher Ward and Morgan, collabs are a common feature of the horological landscape.

But what about a three-way collaboration? That’s what we have here, in the form of a GMT watch that comes from Bamford London, Hypebeast and Snoopy from the Peanuts comic strip. That’s a watchmaker partnered with a website that began life as a sneaker blog, and a cartoon dog.

Called the Hypebeast X Bamford GMT, the watch features a bright white dial with a large Snoopy front-and-centre, with the dog’s arms (front legs?) used to tell the time. There’s an internal rotating bezel, also in white and adjusted using a second crown at the 10 o’clock position, and a date window at three o’clock.

‘Bamford Automatic GMT’ is written at the foot of the dial, while the Hypebeast logo is engraved on the caseback, along with the Bamford London company name. Glowing Sumi-LumiNova is featured all over Snoopy, including his hands and body, as well as on the bezel and hour markers.

(Image credit: Hypebeast)

The watch features a 40mm angular titanium case. Inside that sits a Swiss automatic Sellita SW330-2 movement that gives the watch a power reserve of up to 50 hours. The dial is protected by a sapphire crystal and the watch has 10 ATM of water resistance, meaning it should be safe to shower in and use in the pool. The watch is provided on a black fabric strap with a matching titanium buckle and quick-release lug bars.

“When you think about Snoopy, he brings a smile to your face. You can’t be negative about Snoopy,” said George Bamford, the founder of Bamford London.

A price has not yet been announced, but with just 200 examples coming to market on 7th December, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a particularly buoyant secondary market in the days after.