Bad news for Samsung and Apple – major rival is selling phones in Europe again

One thing I really do love about the Android phone market is the sheer variety on offer. Consumers have access to a wealth of brands offering everything from uber-cheap handsets to the latest and greatest technology.

That competition is a really big part of why the industry is so strong. All of those different brands are constantly pushing the envelope, in a bid to add new features or technology which will help them stand out.

That's why I was heartbroken when rumours of Oppo and OnePlus leaving European markets broke out last year. These two companies have been relentless in their pursuit of greatness, and I feared that losing them would set the industry back significantly.

Fortunately, that is no longer a concern, as the brands have today confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Nokia to settle all pending litigation in all jurisdictions. Previously, those brands had been locked in a legal battle with the Finnish technology company over intellectual property rights.

That's great news for the market. While initial rumours of a total lock out proved to be exaggerated, we have seen some models miss out on the market. That includes one of my favourite handsets – the Oppo Find N3 Flip.

That was the first flip phone to offer a telephoto camera on the rear of the handset, as part of a triple camera array. That was widely considered to be the biggest omission from flip phones before, leading many – present company very much included – to propose this model was the turning point.

Then it never arrived. For those of us in the UK, the model was never released here, leaving us waiting for another model, another day.

I would love to see that changed with this announcement – though I won't be holding my breath. It's been a good few months since that was released, and I struggle to believe that the brand won't already be looking forward to their next iteration.

Still, it's not all bad news. Yesterday – in a move that appears to coincide with this announcement – the OnePlus 12 was unveiled. That includes the OnePlus 12R which is available in all markets.