Award-winning Samsung 4K TV plunges to cheapest ever price for Black Friday

Of all the best TV deals we've seen today in the Black Friday sales, very few have won T3's prestigious Platinum Award.

But that's exactly what the Samsung BU8500 4K HDR TV did, bagging itself a perfect 5-star score and a Platinum Award, our recognition of a product's exceptional quality.

And now that Platinum Award-winning 4K HDR TV has just fallen, in its large 55-inch panel size, to its cheapest ever price on Black Friday, dropping to £499.

View the £499 Samsung 4K HDR TV deal now at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our Samsung BU8500 review (opens in new tab) we praised this panel's "adroit 4K picture quality", "great spec and good looks", as well as how it "punches way above its price point". We concluded that it was "superb for this price", which now has got even cheaper thanks to this offer, which is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

Here are the full details of the discount:

(opens in new tab) Samsung BU8500 50-inch 4K HDR TV: (opens in new tab) £799 , now £499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not only is this the latest, 2022 version of the Samsung BU8500 in its large 55-inch panel size, but it's a 4K HDR TV that we gave a maximum score of 5 stars to on review, as well as our coveted Platinum Award. It's a top-rate TV, now available at its cheapest ever price point.

We take deal hunting very, very seriously here at T3, as it is something we do all year round for our readers, helping to connect them with top products at the best prices. That's why we've confirmed that this TV is now retailing for its lowest-ever price with the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which shows the new £499 price has never been beaten.

Neatly, this 5-star rated TV is also discounted in a series of its other panel sizes, too, so if you like the look of this set but want a bigger or smaller screen, then check out today's best deals across the range below.