Audio-Technica taps our nostalgia buttons with vintage turntable

Audio-Technica wants a piece of the hipster revolution engulfing the vinyl industry and is offering genuine high-fidelity vinyl playback at an affordable price.

The AT-LP5 is a direct-drive turntable that takes its design cues from the company's designs from the 60s and 70s.

It features a sturdy cast aluminium record platter, high performance AT95EX dual moving magnet cartridge mounted on an AT-HS10 lightweight head-shell and a J-shaped tonearm that promises to minimise tracking errors.

Attention has been paid to every detail along the analog signal path including small features like gold-plated u-shaped connections, choice of an internal and external phono pre-amplifier and a stable high-rated internal power supply.

Add to that the 33 3 1/3rd and 45 RPM speeds, phono or line stereo outputs with separate grounding, a low-resonance damped and weighted chassis structure, the heavy 5mm thick rubber-composite platter mat and sleek matte black paint finish and it's an impressive package.

Whilst nostalgia is very much the order of the day when it comes to vinyl, Audio-Technica has added a USB output and bundled in some Audacity software to allow vinyl music to be recorded onto a PC or Mac

The AT-LP5 will be available in 'limited quantities' from September 14 and the suggested price is £329.

Technics's SL-1200 is also making a comeback

Press release: Introducing Audio-Technica's LP5, the ultimate introduction to genuine high-fidelity vinyl playback