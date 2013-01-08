Asus Qube announced

Asus have announced the new Qube Google TV set-top box at CES 2013 in Las Vegas

What with the Google Nexus Q all but vaporware at this stage, Asus have stepped into the breach to deliver a Google TV experience with its new set-top box, the Asus Qube.

Measuring 125mm by 125mm by 125mm, the Qube boasts 50GB of Cloud Storage, 4GB of Flash storage, and 1GB of free RAM along with 2 USB ports and an HDMI socket for connecting to TV sets. Users can interface with the device using a rather complicated-looking remote, or they can use a smartphone or tablet running on Android OS. The Qube also responds to voice commands, which consumers can use to navigate the menus.

Demos at CES have revealed that the Qube streams content from Amazon, Netflix and YouTube, and users can also download games from the Android store. At the time of this writing, there's no news on whether the Qube will be made available in the UK any time soon, but Asus says it's scheduled for release Stateside by the end of Q1, carrying a price tag of $150.